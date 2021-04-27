Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ellerslie Residential Site Poised For Multi-unit Development

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

32 Ballin Street, Ellerslie

A substantial residential site has gone up for sale in Ellerslie with the potential to give rise to a multi-unit housing development.

The more than 1,700 square metres of freehold land on offer at 32 Ballin Street sits within easy walking distance of the commercial centre of Ellerslie village.

The site is zoned for residential intensification in an established suburb which has seen a number of medium-density housing developments in recent years.

The freehold land and building at 32 Ballin Street, Ellerslie, are now being marketed for sale by auction on 5 May (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central and Bayleys One Tree Hill.

Salespeople Damien Bullick, Alan Haydock and Glenn Baker said the 1,715 square metre property included an existing character dwelling, plus resource consent to redevelop the site with a three-level apartment complex.

“Alternatively, this substantial suburban landholding would suit the development of terrace housing or multiple standalone dwellings,” said Mr Bullick.

“As such, the Ballin Street property represents a flexible opportunity with a range of possibilities for immediate occupation, land-banking or development,” Mr Bullick said.

Mr Baker said the site’s development potential was underpinned by its Residential – Mixed Housing Suburban zoning under the Auckland Unitary Plan, with development controls allowing a building height of up to eight metres plus a metre for roof form.

“This zoning is designed to enable intensification with detached and attached dwellings in a variety of types and sizes, to provide housing choices for residents while retaining a suburban character,” Mr Haydock said.

“The Ballin Street property represents a rare chance to secure a development site of this scale in a sought-after Ellerslie Heights location.”

Mr Baker said the site’s proximity to Ellerslie village provided handy access to numerous restaurants and cafes plus a wide variety of amenities such as superettes, chemists and doctors’ surgeries, drycleaners, hairdressers and gymnasiums.

“The surrounding residential precinct has grown over recent years following the completion of a number of intensive residential developments such as the Element and Neodomo apartments.

“As a result, this established and rapidly developing area is now home to an attractive mix of original character homes and modern, medium-density developments,” said Mr Baker.

Another key feature of the location was its accessibility. “Motorways are nearby, the Ellerslie Train Station is a short walk away and the village is served by a number of major bus routes,” Mr Baker said.

