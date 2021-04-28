Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Domino’s Brings The Gourmet Dining Experience Right To Your Table

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 5:33 am
Press Release: Domino's Pizza

This week Domino’s is launching its most indulgent range ever - Domino’s Super Gourmet. Consisting of five mouth-watering and distinctive new pizzas, it’s Domino’s but not as you know it.

“Domino’s is known for its quality and value, but we wanted to bring to life a range that introduced our customers to something truly special,” Domino’s ANZ Chief Executive Officer Nick Knight said.

“With an increasing number of Kiwi’s moving away from eating out, the new Super Gourmet range brings the Gourmet dining experience right to your table – no reservation required.”

The Super Gourmet range brings together premium, mouth-watering ingredients such as smokey slow-cooked beef brisket, fresh peppery New Zealand rocket, crispy aromatic Peking duck and aged parmesan and cheddar made from locally sourced milk.

“Our team have worked closely with some of the best producers to source amazing ingredients that really take our pizzas to a whole new level, not only delivering exceptional quality, but also exceptional value. These are Domino’s pizzas but not as you have seen them before.”

Deliciously affordable, the new Super Gourmet pizzas are available now with Domino’s Any Pizza Delivered for $15 deal*.

Low & Slow BBQ Brisket

Smokey beef brisket cooked low & slow, aged cheddar, crispy rasher bacon, diced tomato & red onion, all on a BBQ & garlic sauce base.

Smoked Brisket Cheese Steak

Smokey beef brisket, aged cheddar, parmesan, sliced mushroom, capsicum & red onion, complemented by a crème fraiche base.

BBQ Meats Deluxe

Smokey beef brisket, paired with tender Peking duck, seasoned chicken, pepperoni & sliced red onion, all on a BBQ sauce base, topped with Hickory BBQ sauce & rocket garnish.

Smokey Beef Brisket & Prawn

Smokey beef brisket, parmesan, juicy prawns, diced tomato & red onion, topped with a drizzle of hollandaise & rocket garnish.

Crispy BBQ Peking Duck

Generously topped with crispy, aromatic, BBQ Peking duck & slices of red onion, prepared on a BBQ sauce base & garnished with spring onions.

*Conditions apply. Limited time only. Prices subject to change. Excludes Gluten Free.

