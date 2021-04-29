Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MIM Limited Unveils New Website Showcasing Their Residential Interior And Exterior Painting Services In Auckland

Thursday, 29 April 2021
Press Release: MIM Limited

Are you in search of house painters in Auckland? Here is a team of Master Painters providing a wide range of residential and commercial painting services and specialist coatings. Booking a consultation and viewing their previous works can be viewed at MIM Limited’s website: www.mim.co.nz.

Established in 2012, MIM Limited is owned and operated by Hayden Wilson. With over 20 years of experience in London and South Africa working for various leading painting companies, Hayden built the company and now has a team of six. The Master Painters can handle professional residential interior or exterior painting services. They also offer commercial painting for all business spaces and finish every surface with specialist coatings.

The Auckland-based painting company provides high quality residential and commercial painting services including specialist finishes resulting in them winning awards in the annual awards of Master Painters Association.

Three main services are covered on the website: specialist coatings; residential painting; and commercial painting.

Specialist Coatings

Protect and enhance your building to reduce maintenance costs. MIM Limited offers specialist coating that gives an extra layer of protection and creates a look that stands out from the crowd. The team is highly experienced in all specialist coating work, from application of waterproof membrane coatings to decorative lime wash paint finishes.

Residential Painting

MIM Limited is the go-to painting company in Auckland to bring old villas back to life to finishing newly built homes. New-build homes are brought to life with final paint finishes, while renovated homes and old villas are restored with new paint that suits the material and age of the property.

Commercial Painting

MIM Limited has been keeping the buildings in Auckland in top condition through commercial painting services. For almost two decades, the team of Master Painters has provided commercial painting services to public and industrial buildings. Any specifications on the products and materials are taken into consideration along with regular maintenance to ensure everything is kept in good condition.

MIM Limited works throughout the Auckland region.

For more information on MIM Limited and their premium painting and specialist coating services, check out: www.mim.co.nz.

