JNCTN Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Manage High-growth Trajectory.

Nigel Dasler has been appointed as the new CEO at JNCTN, a Petone based SaaS company signalling high growth and expansion across private and government sectors.

Wayne Stemp, JNCTN’s founder, has spent the last two years building a team whose mission is to transform the digital identity and credential management ecosystem.

“We’re so fortunate to have secured Nigel on his return from Asia – he’s a great fit and is the right person to take JNCTN to the next level. He brings in-depth commercial acumen and technology expertise from his broad career across various industries. His global experience and inspirational leadership style will stand him in good stead to manage JNCTN’s high-growth plans,” says Stemp.

Reflecting on his appointment Nigel added, “I’m very excited to return to New Zealand and join an innovative company that’s already positioned for success. The credential management category is poised for significant growth and with JNCTN at the forefront, I see massive global opportunities for the business – the timing is just right for JNCTN.

I’ll be working closely with the team and our partners to expand the business and create tangible value for our existing and future customers, stakeholders and shareholders alike.”

Prior to joining JNCTN Nigel was at Global Blue as Head of Commercial - South Asia, and previously he was their Vice President, Global Business Development.

Originally from the West Coast of New Zealand, Nigel has over 20 years’ experience in roles in New Zealand, Asia Pacific, UK, and the EU. He honed his operational, transformation, business development and advocacy skills while working across Technology, Payments and FMCG sectors.

