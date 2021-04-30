Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moomoo Inc. Clinches Sponsorship For Yahoo Finance's Exclusive Livestream Of Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

Friday, 30 April 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Singapore, Apr 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moomoo Inc, an all-in-one digitalised stock trading and wealth management platform and a wholly owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: FUTU), announced today that it has been selected as the title sponsor of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting live stream event. Yahoo Finance is the exclusive live stream host for the event which will be held on Saturday, 1 May 2021 beginning at 12:30 pm ET.

Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting, known as the "Woodstock for Capitalists", is one of the most well attended shareholder meetings in the world. In the new normal, the event will be broadcast remotely. Yahoo Finance will connect moomoo's 13 million users to the only destination for investors and professionals to hear directly from billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in to hear Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain share their insights on economic recovery, today's markets, the company, and more.

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Founder & CEO of FUTU, said: "We are honoured to be selected as the Title Sponsor for Yahoo Finance's live stream of Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Meeting. The walls of access are tumbling down in this digital world and it is our privilege to provide our users with this opportunity.

There is always so much to learn from Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of our times. We look forward to seeing a lively discussion on our moo community platform, with industry experts commenting and interpreting these nuggets of wisdom for our users."

Created with the intention of fulfilling its mission in making investing "not alone", the moo community serves as a platform for users to post investment ideas and trading history as well as interact directly with over 700 companies, fund managers, media and key opinion leaders through posts and live-streaming. On a daily basis, it has more than 1 million active users, over 310,000 user-generated content and over 3,000 posts. FUTU will be streaming the show live on its moomoo app, which is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

As an incentive to download the app for first time users, Futu Singapore is offering the following with a SGD 2,700 deposit for every account opening*:

- 1 Free Apple (AAPL) Share
- Cash coupon of SGD 30
- 90 days unlimited commission-free trading for US, HK & SG markets
- Free level 2 market data for US Stocks

The schedule of the live coverage is below, with special guests and interviews for the pre and post shows to be announced at a later date.

Yahoo Finance Livestream Programming Schedule:

· 12:30pm ET Yahoo Finance pre-show

· 1:30pm ET Shareholder Q&A with Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Ajit Jain, and Greg Abel

· 5:00pm ET Berkshire Hathaway business meeting

· 5:30pm ET Yahoo Finance post-show

· 6:00pm ET Livestream ends

The programme will also be broadcasted live on Yahoo Finance.

*Terms and conditions apply. The full terms and conditions and disclaimer can be found at https://j.moomoo.com/003U7L . This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In Singapore, capital market products and services in moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>


Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>


Commerce Commission: Seeks Views On Regulatory Priorities For Energy Networks And Airports

The Commerce Commission has published an open letter canvassing views on how it should prioritise its regulatory work programme to help the energy and airport sectors address upcoming issues including New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon economy ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 