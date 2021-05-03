Celebrating Investment For A Better Future

Mindful Money Awards have just released their high level line-up of speakers for their inaugural Ethical Investment conference and awards, which will be taking place at Generator@GridAKL in Auckland on 29 June. Entries for the seven awards categories close on 10th May.

Barry Coates, founder and CEO of Mindful Money commented:

“We have been pleased with the level of interest in the awards, but time is running out to get the entries in. Managers of ethical and impact funds, financial advisers and journalists should go to https://mindfulmoney.nz/pages/23/awardsentry/ to make an entry before they close on 10th May.”

“We encourage all those active in the ethical and impact investment movement to enter. These are the inaugural New Zealand awards, and we look forward to celebrating the first ever winners!”

The awards will be preceded by a conference focused on investing for climate action. The conference will feature keynote addresses by Adrian Orr, Governor of the Reserve Bank, drawing on his leadership in responsible investment and climate change at the New Zealand Superannuation Fund and the Reserve Bank.

Barry Coates: “Adrian Orr has recognised the crucial importance of climate risk for macroeconomic stability and positioned New Zealand as a leading participant in the international network of central banks on climate change and sustainability. We are looking forward to hearing his analysis of the challenges ahead.”

A second keynote address by Minister Shaw will put the urgency of action on climate finance in the context of the government’s climate strategy.

Barry Coates: “The Minister has been energetic in establishing a sound legal and policy framework for climate action. He has recognised that action to reduce our emissions will need a fundamental change to our finance system. We look forward to him setting the stage leading into the panel discussion.”

This will set up the panel discussion, featuring Dr. Rod Carr, Chair of the Climate Change Commission; Bridget Coates, co-Chair of the Centre for Sustainable Finance; Erica Finney, Executive Director of 350 Aotearoa; and Rod Oram, leading researcher and columnist.

The awards ceremony will be MCed by te Radar, celebrating the leading fund providers in ethical investment, the pioneers for impact investment, new climate-focused funds, financial advisers and journalists.

Mindful Money has secured generous support for the conference, including Generate KiwiSaver and Mint Asset Management as the leading sponsors of the event.

Executive Director, Sam Goldwater from Generate commented: “It has been great to see significant progress in responsible and impact investment in Aotearoa New Zealand in recent years. These awards are the ideal opportunity to recognise the leaders in this space and provide aspiration for other market participants.”

Rebecca Thomas CEO of Mint said, “We are pleased to be supporting Barry and the team at Mindful Money establishing these awards and spotlighting those organisations that have incorporated these incredibly important principals into their business.”

Mindful Money is also grateful for the support of Devon Funds, Iain Rennie Consulting, Mercer Financial Services, Moneyworks and Trustees Executors, and Good Returns, media partner for the awards.

© Scoop Media

