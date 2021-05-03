GO Rentals Introduces Tesla EVs To 6 Locations Nationwide



Auckland, 3rd May 2021- Kiwi owned GO Rentals invites drivers to experience the Tesla on their next road trip, today welcoming the Tesla Model 3 to their nationwide fleet.

The fully electric Tesla Model 3, which can travel up to 500km’s on a single charge, is now available to hire at all six GO Rentals’ locations; Auckland (City and Airport), Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown.

An added bonus for customers trying out a Tesla is that they can return it with just 20% of the battery remaining, rather than the full tank required for petrol or diesel rentals. GO Rentals now offers two EV charging points in each location, thanks to co-funding from the government’s Low Emissions Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).

Nicki Sutherland, EECA’s Group Manager Investment and Engagement, says “Support for rental car operators like GO Rentals provides an accessible way for people to experience EVs, which we know is one of the most effective ways to help people become familiar with them.”

GO Rentals’ new business relationship with Tesla is part of its strategy to rebound from Covid-19 by offering domestic and international travellers the most environmentally sustainable, enjoyable and carbon neutral rental car experience possible. This continues GO Rentals’ investment in innovation which includes contactless rental booking, allowing customers to organise a shuttle from the airport, check in via the app and ditch the paper work.

James Dalgish, Chief Operating Officer at GO Rentals, says “We are excited to be able to offer the luxurious and sustainable experience of driving a Tesla to our customers. The Tesla Model 3’s single charge range of up to 500kms means it will be a popular choice for the Kiwi road trip.”

Place your order now to hire a Tesla Model 3 and enjoy:

Luxury: full leather interior and expansive glass roof

Technology: a 15-inch media, navigation and control centre

Sustainability: carbon neutral road tripping

Safety: 5-star ANCAP safety rating in every category

Cost effectiveness: Almost a 50% saving on supercharger costs, compared to petrol

Rental stock is limited so get in quickly to secure your Tesla experience by contacting info@gorentals.co.nz or calling 0800 467 368.

Multi-award winning GO Rentals was a 2018 New Zealand Tourism Award winner, a 2018 & 2020 Canstar Blue Award winner and achieved Qualmark Gold in 2017.

For more information about the Tesla Model 3, visit https://www.gorentals.co.nz/tesla-rental-nz/

© Scoop Media

