Consultation On Airways’ Service Framework Begins

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways today started consultation on the Service Framework which sets out the services it provides, and who pays for them.

“The Service Framework was last reviewed in 2012 so a review is needed to ensure it is fit for purpose.

“We want to hear customer, stakeholder and industry views about what role Airways can play in the recovery of the aviation sector and how can we support them. This includes what objectives they think should guide the development of our future commercial framework,” Airways Chief Executive Graeme Sumner says.

Airways General Manager of Customer and Regulatory Partnerships Katie Bhreatnach says “Airways is particularly interested in hearing whether there is industry support for direct charging to airports for Aerodrome Services rather than airport users which is currently the case.

“This would see contestable services treated differently to statutory monopoly services. Contestable services are purchased by airports to support their business. We want to explore whether it is appropriate for those services to be offered directly to airports on a commercial basis,” Mrs Bhreatnach says.

Airways is not consulting on operational aspects of our services, or proposing to cease providing any categories of services as part of this process.

“With time and good planning, New Zealand and the aviation sector will bounce back from COVID-19. Airways’ primary focus is on supporting the long-term recovery of New Zealand’s aviation industry and its services to New Zealand by matching our services to the reality of the aviation sector now and into the future while maintaining aviation safety, which is core to our purpose,” Mr Sumner says.

Consultation will close on Wednesday 16 June and will be followed by a period where cross submissions can be made. The outcomes of the consultation will then inform Airways’ pricing review planned for later this year.

Airways New Zealand

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

