Fonterra Enters Trading Halt

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (for itself and on behalf of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund) has requested a trading halt this morning to their respective ordinary shares and units on:

1. the ASX;

2. the NZX Main Board; and

3. the Fonterra Shareholders’ Market.

The trading halt is effective from when the markets open on Wednesday 5 May, ahead of an announcement that Fonterra is considering making prior to when the market opens on Thursday 6 May in relation to a comprehensive consultation process to seek shareholder feedback on potential options to change its capital structure.

Following tomorrow’s announcement, the trading halt will remain in effect until the market opens on Friday 7 May, to provide Fonterra shareholders and unit holders a full day to review and consider the materials before trading recommences.

Fonterra remains in a strong financial position and the consultation process will not affect the Co-operative’s ability to operate.

