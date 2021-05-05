Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Is Embedding New Voice Recognition Technology Into Its InteliServe Platform

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: Unisys

Wellington, New Zealand, May 5, 2021Unisys Corporation(NYSE: UIS) today announced it has embedded voice recognition technology from PerVoice withinInteliServe,™ the Unisys digital workplace services platform that transforms the way users interact with service desks.

By leveraging PerVoice’s Audioma® technology within InteliServe, Unisys is able to provide clients with omni-channel support for users in multiple languages with natural speech recognition, regardless of their work location. The technology enables Amelia, the InteliServe™ enterprise personal assistant, to create a consistent experience for users, understand the user’s intent, resolve many of the most common requests and transfer the call to the right resolver group as needed, significantly decreasing time-to-resolution.

Leon Sayers, Advisory Director at Unisys Asia Pacific says: “With more organisations moving to a hybrid workplace for the long term, employees want the same level of IT support, regardless of whether they are working from the office or a remote location or outside normal office hours. Embedding this new voice recognition technology into InteliServe, in multiple languages, will help create a consistent experience for Asia Pacific employees working across multiple locations and timezones by answering common requests or transfering calls to the relevant resolver group so that issues can be resolved quickly.”

Unisys Digital Workplace Services help clients energise and increase the productivity of their employees with workplace technologies that minimise frustration with IT support. Along with offering change management services and user-centric design to improve productivity and employee collaboration by anticipating their needs, Unisys InteliServe™ delivers an extensive workplace automation platform, integrating artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, analytics and machine learning for a frictionless employee experience that easily plugs into human resources, finance, and business applications. For the third consecutive year, Gartner has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant of its February 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PerVoice 
Born in 2007 as a spin-off of the research laboratories of Fondazione Bruno Kessler in Trento, PerVoice was the first Italian company to offer a complete portfolio of technological solutions for voice recognition, today available in 35 languages covering large part of WorldWide spoken languages. PerVoice technologies use advanced Machine Learning algorithms and Neural Networks for the transcription of speech with the utmost simplicity and accuracy. PerVoice is owned by Almawave, an AlmavivA Group company.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Unisys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 