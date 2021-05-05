Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No Clear Signal As To Effect Government’s Actions Are Having On Housing

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

The jury remains out in terms of the extent to which the Government’s regulations, introduced in March in a bid to tame the residential housing market, are impacting Auckland.

“April’s trading was excellent with prices edging slightly higher, strong sales and a solid level of new listings,” said Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot & Thompson.

“Some will read into the sales data that the market was barely affected by the Government’s March initiatives while others will see signs that the changes are slowly having their intended impact.

“April’s trading was down on that in March but what needs to be remembered is that there is always a seasonal downturn in trading in April from March, and the trends seen this year are similar to those experienced every year for the past 10 years.

“The average sales price for April at $1,114,054, was 0.6 percent higher than that in March and the median price at $1,050,000 was 0.2 percent higher. In effect, prices remained constant.

“Sales numbers at 1107 were down 40 percent on those for March but were the highest they have been in an April for 19 years.

“New listings for the month were 1675 and while numbers fell 21.7 percent on those for March, they were down 7.9 percent on the number we have averaged over the previous three months. It suggests there was no major influx of new listings from investors abandoning the market.

“At month end we had 3335 properties on our books, our lowest number of properties at the end of April for 5 years.

“Overall, the market is continuing to trade strongly. There is still a high level of uncertainty as to future direction, and this sentiment is likely to remain until any announcements about housing in May’s budget are absorbed.

“Top end property continued to be in high demand during April with 113 sales, or 10.2 percent of all properties, being sold for more than $2 million.

“For the second consecutive month our rural and lifestyle property sales exceeded $100 million.

“The high level of sales achieved in the first quarter of the year sees the lifestyle and rural sectors short of quality listings. Buyer enquiry has eased back on where it was at the start of the year but remains active.

“Land for development and subdivision remains in demand while strong interest continues for dairy and horticultural farms.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 