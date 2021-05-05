Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young Kiwis Flock To Buy Now Pay Later For Electronics

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Canstar

New research from Canstar highlights the dramatic uptake of Buy Now Pay Later among young Kiwis, compared to older New Zealanders.

The research, designed to find New Zealand’s favourite electronic retailer, discovered that 25% of Kiwis aged 18- to 29-years-old prefered to use Buy Now Pay Later, known as BNPL, for electronic purchases, compared to just 5% of those in their 60s.

The research found that 100% Appliances is New Zealand’s favourite electronics retailer, winning 5-star ratings across drivers of satisfaction including customer service, value for money and range of products.

Canstar’s research reflects the rapid rise in popularity of BNPL, an instant credit provider that offers repayments in installments. The payment method offers easy, in-store access to credit and has proved particularly appealing to millennials.

Canstar General Manager Jose George said the results reflected other evidence that BNPL was becoming the prefered payment method among the young, despite some early signs its rapid ascent may be slowing.

Mr George said BNPL could be a useful payment method for those who wanted instant, easy credit. However, Mr George said consumers needed to be careful they weren’t being caught up in the “gamification of debt.”

Mr George added, “Paying through BNPL might be quick and easy, but that doesn’t mean it’s always best. Those who use it, particularly younger Kiwis who may not be used to buying on credit, should ensure they have read up on the conditions and are able to manage the debt.”

The research reveals other discrepancies in the shopping habits of different age groups, with 17% of younger Kiwis saying they are happy to pay top dollar for electronic purchases, while only 3% of New Zealanders in their 60s would do the same.

Around 60% of shoppers across all age groups research their purchase thoroughly online before visiting a bricks and mortar store. However, older Kiwis are more likely to respect and follow the advice of staff at the store.

Loyalty to particular tech brands also fell across the older age groups, with just 21% of those over 70 saying they stuck to one brand, compared to a third of those under 30.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 