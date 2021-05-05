Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FINXFLO Announces Binance As Latest Liquidity Provider

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 4:32 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

FINXFLO, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, today announced that Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, will join the platform as its newest liquidity provider. In line with this announcement, Binance will support FINXFLO's expansion as the platform aims to deliver a seamless trading experience for FINXFLO users.

With the support of Binance as a liquidity provider, FINXFLO will continue its momentum as an industry-leading aggregator with access to the most well-known DeFi and CeFi protocols.

"We could not be more excited to announce Binance as a liquidity provider for FINXFLO," said James Gillingham, CEO of FINXFLO. "This announcement cements our platform among the most trusted aggregators in the space. Liquidity is for stability in the financial market, and especially significant for cryptocurrency, where volatility can cause significant disruption."

Early indications point to a spike in retail investors as the catalyst for the recent cryptocurrency price surge. Despite the growth in users, the crypto space notoriously suffers from poor usability and substandard user experience. FINXFLO strives to solve noticeable hurdles in the space by offering a one-stop solution for crypto traders. The platform aggregates the best prices across the top CeFi and DeFi protocols in a single interface.

"With the influx of retail crypto investors entering the space, it is crucial that the barriers to entry are eliminated," continued Gillingham. "FINXFLO's platform looks to deliver a platform with a simplified trading experience that supports the surge of new users."

This news follows FINXFLO's recent additions of Coinbase and FTX as liquidity providers.

To learn more, visit FINXFLO.com. Follow them on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

