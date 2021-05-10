Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Drug Detection Agency And Healthcare Holdings Enter Strategic Partnership

Monday, 10 May 2021, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

HHL takes stake in TDDA to augment health and wellbeing workplace offerings

AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALANDThe Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) has entered a strategic partnership with Healthcare Holdings Limited (HHL). The move enables TDDA to access assets, relationships, expertise, and capital through the partnership with HHL. It allows the company to increase existing, and grow new, business opportunities while further developing its health and wellbeing portfolio, and improve the capabilities of TDDA’s Health Tick operations.

“We decided on this partnership based on both companies’ strategy and customer offerings,” says Andrew Wong, Managing Director, Healthcare Holdings Limited. “TDDA is the market leader in drug and alcohol testing and education, it operates nearly 100 mobile testing vans and 65 sterile locations across New Zealand and Australia – that is very appealing to us. Its clients are broad, revenues secure, and we see significant potential for growth by adding HHL’s healthcare capabilities to TDDA’s businesses.”

TDDA’s traditional drug and alcohol testing services, as well as its Health Tick brand stand to benefit from increased access to medical personnel and all that HHL can offer Health Tick, which already offers workplace medical visits for services like workplace physicals, vision and hearing checks as well as flu vaccinations, is expected to see rapid growth.

“HHL is an established medical provider known for quality medical care, facilities and importantly, people,” says Kirk Hardy, CEO, TDDA. “While HHL’s diagnostic capabilities will improve what we do at TDDA, the company’s medical expertise, particularly around medical screenings and health check-ups are just what we need to grow the Health Tick business. Taking a holistic view of health and wellbeing, not just screening people for drugs and alcohol, is the future of this company.”

TDDA’s management team will remain in their current roles. Kirk Hardy, CEO, Glenn Dobson, COO, and Rod Dale, Group Technical manager remain shareholders and retain their positions.

Both TDDA and Health Tick will continue to trade under their existing brands. TDDA’s board has changed to support the new strategic direction of providing more holistic health and safety services and products. The board will consist of the following directors:

  • Jim Doyle, Chairman
  • Kirk Hardy, TDDA
  • Callum Macdonald, TDDA
  • Andrew Wong, HHL
  • Julia Smith, HHL

“There will always be a need for drug and alcohol testing in safety sensitive workplaces. Where we see the biggest opportunity for this partnership is in helping ensure people are healthy and living well. We want people to enjoy long and healthy lives with their family and friends – after they go home safely from a good day’s work,” added Hardy.

