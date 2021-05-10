Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Great Reasons To Have Your Carpet Professionally Cleaned

Monday, 10 May 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: EcoSan

You’re selling your home.

If you’re are looking to sell your home, then having your carpets professionally cleaned prior to listing the house will help you sell your house quicker and assist in achieving the highest possible price for your property. Clean carpets look better and make a great first impression on any potential buyer. However, what may not be so obvious is that carpets trap odours, which homeowners become used to and stop noticing. But visitors to your home will notice odours like the smell of your dog, trapped cooking smells, or the sweat in a home gym. It may just be at a subliminal level, but it will help them form an overall opinion of your home. Having your carpet steam cleaned and shampooed will leave your home smelling clean and fresh and looking its best. Everyone who is thinking of selling their home should have it done. Hell, you might not even want to move after your carpets are beautiful and clean.

You’re having a baby.

If you’re expecting a new baby, then you should consider having your carpets cleaned. Just make sure they use carpet cleaning solutions that are organically sourced, biodegradable, and chemically safe for your family. Remember, your new baby is going to lay on, roll and crawl around on, and quite possibly try to eat your carpet. So do your baby a favour and make sure that your carpet is clean and free of dust mites.

It makes for a healthier home.

Carpets are a habitat for dust mites, which in turn are a trigger for asthma and allergies. They also trap mould spores which, among other things, can make asthma worse as well as triggering sneezing. The American Lung Association recommends you “deep clean carpets annually using dry steam cleaning. Make sure carpets are properly dried to reduce the potential for mildew.”

In summary, clean carpets look better, smell better, and create healthier places to live and work. So you and your family can live your best life.

For a quote on cleaning your carpet, contact Ecosan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EcoSan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 