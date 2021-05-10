Three Great Reasons To Have Your Carpet Professionally Cleaned

You’re selling your home.

If you’re are looking to sell your home, then having your carpets professionally cleaned prior to listing the house will help you sell your house quicker and assist in achieving the highest possible price for your property. Clean carpets look better and make a great first impression on any potential buyer. However, what may not be so obvious is that carpets trap odours, which homeowners become used to and stop noticing. But visitors to your home will notice odours like the smell of your dog, trapped cooking smells, or the sweat in a home gym. It may just be at a subliminal level, but it will help them form an overall opinion of your home. Having your carpet steam cleaned and shampooed will leave your home smelling clean and fresh and looking its best. Everyone who is thinking of selling their home should have it done. Hell, you might not even want to move after your carpets are beautiful and clean.

You’re having a baby.

If you’re expecting a new baby, then you should consider having your carpets cleaned. Just make sure they use carpet cleaning solutions that are organically sourced, biodegradable, and chemically safe for your family. Remember, your new baby is going to lay on, roll and crawl around on, and quite possibly try to eat your carpet. So do your baby a favour and make sure that your carpet is clean and free of dust mites.

It makes for a healthier home.

Carpets are a habitat for dust mites, which in turn are a trigger for asthma and allergies. They also trap mould spores which, among other things, can make asthma worse as well as triggering sneezing. The American Lung Association recommends you “deep clean carpets annually using dry steam cleaning. Make sure carpets are properly dried to reduce the potential for mildew.”

In summary, clean carpets look better, smell better, and create healthier places to live and work. So you and your family can live your best life.

For a quote on cleaning your carpet, contact Ecosan.

