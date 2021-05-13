Kiwi Property Brings Exclusive Streetwear Brand Culture Kings To Sylvia Park

In a groundbreaking move for streetwear fans across New Zealand, Kiwi Property has announced Sylvia Park as the location for the country’s first Culture Kings – a store known globally for its electrifying atmosphere and unparalleled range of brands.

Featuring ranges like Carré, a Parisian streetwear powerhouse, as well as Aaliyah, Saint Morta, Lacoste, Timberland, Vans, Champion, Asics and dozens more, Culture Kings is leading the pack in the ever-changing landscape of moden streetwear.

With Culture Kings stores in Australia and overseas offering in-store DJs, a premium barbershop experience and regular drop-ins from leading athletes, artists and tastemakers, Culture Kings is widely regarded as the pinnacle retailer of the modern streetwear movement. Drake, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, Anderson Paak and Denzel Curry are just a few of the notable clientele attracted by Culture Kings’ unique approach to retail.

According to Kiwi Property’s GM Leasing, Aubrey Cheng, landing Culture Kings at Sylvia Park is a huge coup for Kiwi consumers.

“Featuring over 100 exclusive street, sport, and fashion brands from across the globe, Kiwi Property are thrilled to be able to offer the Culture Kings range – and progressive retail experience – to New Zealanders.

“With the streetwear scene becoming increasingly vibrant in New Zealand, the move to bring Culture Kings to Sylvia Park reflects the direction of the market, and allows Kiwis closer access to international brands and trends,” he says.

An aspect of Culture Kings that has contributed to the brand’s hype overseas is the Culture Kings' Barbershop – a high-class, in-store grooming experience that will allow you to leave the store looking and feeling fresh.

“Launching Culture Kings in New Zealand is a really exciting step for us so we can deliver the iconic in-store atmosphere that we're known for to our NZ customers,” says Simon Beard, CEO of Culture Kings. “Our upcoming Sylvia Park location will give New Zealanders an immersive experience unlike anything in the market.”

Culture Kings will be open to Sylvia Park consumers from July 23, 2021.

