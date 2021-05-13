Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Property Brings Exclusive Streetwear Brand Culture Kings To Sylvia Park

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Kiwi Property

In a groundbreaking move for streetwear fans across New Zealand, Kiwi Property has announced Sylvia Park as the location for the country’s first Culture Kings – a store known globally for its electrifying atmosphere and unparalleled range of brands.

Featuring ranges like Carré, a Parisian streetwear powerhouse, as well as Aaliyah, Saint Morta, Lacoste, Timberland, Vans, Champion, Asics and dozens more, Culture Kings is leading the pack in the ever-changing landscape of moden streetwear.

With Culture Kings stores in Australia and overseas offering in-store DJs, a premium barbershop experience and regular drop-ins from leading athletes, artists and tastemakers, Culture Kings is widely regarded as the pinnacle retailer of the modern streetwear movement. Drake, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, Anderson Paak and Denzel Curry are just a few of the notable clientele attracted by Culture Kings’ unique approach to retail.

According to Kiwi Property’s GM Leasing, Aubrey Cheng, landing Culture Kings at Sylvia Park is a huge coup for Kiwi consumers.

“Featuring over 100 exclusive street, sport, and fashion brands from across the globe, Kiwi Property are thrilled to be able to offer the Culture Kings range – and progressive retail experience – to New Zealanders.

“With the streetwear scene becoming increasingly vibrant in New Zealand, the move to bring Culture Kings to Sylvia Park reflects the direction of the market, and allows Kiwis closer access to international brands and trends,” he says.

An aspect of Culture Kings that has contributed to the brand’s hype overseas is the Culture Kings' Barbershop – a high-class, in-store grooming experience that will allow you to leave the store looking and feeling fresh.

“Launching Culture Kings in New Zealand is a really exciting step for us so we can deliver the iconic in-store atmosphere that we're known for to our NZ customers,” says Simon Beard, CEO of Culture Kings. “Our upcoming Sylvia Park location will give New Zealanders an immersive experience unlike anything in the market.”

Culture Kings will be open to Sylvia Park consumers from July 23, 2021.

 

About us
Kiwi Property (NZX: KPG) is one of the largest listed property companies on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and is a member of the S&P/NZX 20 Index. We’ve been around for over 25 years and proudly own, and manage a significant real estate portfolio, comprising some of New Zealand’s best mixed-use, retail and office buildings. Our objective is to provide investors with a reliable investment in New Zealand property through the ownership and active management of a diversified, high-quality portfolio. S&P Global Ratings has assigned Kiwi Property an issuer credit rating of BBB (stable) and an issue credit rating of BBB+ for each of its fixed rate senior secured bonds. Kiwi Property is the highest rated New Zealand company within CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and is a member of FTSE4 Good, a series of benchmark and tradable indices for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investors. Kiwi Property is licensed under the Real Estate Agents Act 2008. To find out more, visit our website kp.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwi Property on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 