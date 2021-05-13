Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mainline Track Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2021 Asia-pacific Stevie Awards

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Mainline Track

Mainline Track was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the INNOVATION IN PRODUCT DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT category in the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years.

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Mainline Track won in the INNOVATION IN PRODUCT DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT category.

“We’d like to congratulate all the winners and we are delighted to be recognised at a global level for our innovation in designing innovative excavator undercarriage parts, with our revolutionary Superseal chains benefiting hundreds of NZ businesses across farming, construction and forestry industries.” – Truan Bailey, Managing Director.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

“The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 14 July.”

About Mainline Track

Mainline Track makes it easy to buy earthmoving wear-parts for excavators and dozers. Our difference is simple – we see things from your perspective. We understand your problems and frustrations. In a market saturated with ‘cheap’ products whilst claiming ‘highest quality’ we turn this on its head and look for problems to solve. Our mission is to make it easy to buy tough innovative earthmoving wear-parts and attachment. Our site provides an extensive overview of our range of earthmoving wear-parts and attachments for excavators and dozers across New Zealand.

About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

