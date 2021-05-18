Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lack Of Home Builders A Problem In Dunedin

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 5:28 am
Press Release: Total Realty

The Dunedin construction industry is starting to boom as there are now more buyers than homes for sale in the popular city. Without the usual influx of workers from overseas, there are not enough tradies in the construction industry to meet the growing demand for newly built homes and real estate in Dunedin is booming as a result.

Lately, some builders have taken to innovative techniques to attract more staff into their businesses. You can now drive around Dunedin and spot ‘help wanted’ signs on the sides of builders’ cars.

Qualified builders can be hard to find at any time, but with the pandemic in the mix, there are now even fewer around than usual. Tradies often flock to New Zealand for the relaxed pace of life, knowing that there are many opportunities for work available in the construction industry.

Meanwhile, the number of house alterations, repairs, and new builds required is on the rise. The reason for the increased demand could be the same reason why we currently have fewer builders – the pandemic. With overseas trips cancelled, many homeowners are now spending their hard-earned money on home upkeep and renovations.

Bathrooms and kitchens have both been popular rooms for renovations. These projects tend to be more complex and trickier than redoing other rooms in the house due to the number of different fittings required. This takes up even more of the builder’s time as they work to get the project completed.

Plus, people moving to Dunedin from pricier spots up north may have more money to spend on home alterations. As housing is cheaper in Dunedin, those who are currently buying there may spend their excess on getting their new property exactly how they want it.

But builders are struggling to keep up. If nothing changes soon, homeowners may face long waits before they can have work done on their properties.

