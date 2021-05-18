Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kia Sportage And Stinger Recall Pending

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: Kia Motors

Kia New Zealand has been made aware of a recall action in Australia for Kia QL Sportage MY2016-2021 and CK Stinger MY2017-2019.

Kia New Zealand is following appropriate protocols as required by the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Recalls Website and is in the process of finalising this information before releasing a similar recall.

“The safety of Kia owners is paramount and, whilst there haven’t been any historical incidents of this specific issue happening in New Zealand, we are proceeding with due caution and will issue a recall notice,” said Managing Director of Kia New Zealand, Todd McDonald.

“We will be proactively contacting all owners of affected vehicles and asking them to take their vehicle to their nearest authorised Kia dealership for inspection and repair, the cost of which will be covered by Kia New Zealand.”

There are approximately 15,000 Sportage and 120 Stinger which will be subject to the recall.

About Kia New Zealand

Kia (www.kia.co.nz) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia New Zealand manages the New Zealand operation from its Auckland headquarters, selling and servicing high quality, class-leading vehicles through a network of 31 dealers nationwide. Kia is spearheading the popularisation of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

 

