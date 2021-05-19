2021 Newmarket Business Awards Finalists Announced

After a 12-month-COVID-induced hiatus Newmarket is gearing up to celebrate the best from across its precinct - with bars, cafes, accountants, fashion designers, kitchen stores, beauty clinics and more among the finalists announced today for the 2021 Newmarket Business Awards.

The rigorous judging process whittled down entries to an elite group of finalists across 12 categories. The 2021 awards look to be the most competitive in the awards 10 year history.

The independent judging panel includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Anne Norman (James Pascoe Group), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges.

Sponsor judges include Rachel Dovey from Bayleys, Jacqui Hourigan from humm, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket.

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “Newmarket continues to punch above its weight, and the high calibre of entries this year is confirmation that we have some of the best of the best in business. It will be a superb night of celebration.”

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas

The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice and Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 18th June.

The awards are proudly sponsored by Bayleys and humm.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until midnight on Wednesday 26th May – and votes can be submitted at https://newmarket.co.nz/vote-for-your-favourite-newmarket-business-and-win/

The Newmarket Business Awards 2021 finalists (in alphabetical order):

‘Best Café of the Year’

Altezano

Camper Coffee

L'affare Newmarket

Newbie

‘Best Restaurant of the Year’

Burger Burger

INCA Ceviche & Woodfire Grill

V.T Station Victoria Terminus

White & Wong's

‘Best Night-Time Venue’

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq

Doolan Brothers - Newmarket

Event Cinemas - Boutique

Something & Social



‘Retailer of the Year’ NZ sponsored by SBM Legal

Michael Holmes Premium Eyewear

Superette

The Poi Room

Zoe & Morgan



‘International Retailer of the Year’ sponsored by Westfield Newmarket

Country Road Newmarket

David Jones

Lush Newmarket

Papinelle Sleepwear

‘Best Innovation of the Year’ sponsored by Vector

BetterCo Advisory and Accounting

Burger Burger

Kitchen Things Luxury Collection

Kow Tow Clothing



‘Employer of the Year’ sponsored by ANZ

David Jones

Kathryn Wilson Footwear

Witchery

‘Best Customer Experience’ sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects Ltd

Burger Burger

Juliette Hogan

Michael Holmes Premium Eyewear

The Poi Room



‘Best Small / Medium Business of the Year’ sponsored by 2degrees

BetterCo Advisory and Accounting

Speedy Signs Newmarket

Studio Box

‘Young Business Person of the Year’ sponsored by Rotary Newmarket

Dwayne Roswell - Studio Box

Greta Ryan - Skin Ritual

Oliva McLver - Soda Digital

Peter Prema - BetterCo Advisory and Accounting

‘Best use of Social Media’ sponsored by Chinese Herald

Skin Ritual

The Poi Room

Witchery



‘Most Sustainable Business of the Year’ sponsored by Multi-Media Systems Ltd

Glengarry Khyber Pass

Kow Tow Clothing

Lush Newmarket

