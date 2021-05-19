Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2021 Newmarket Business Awards Finalists Announced

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 5:12 am
Press Release: Newmarket Business Association

After a 12-month-COVID-induced hiatus Newmarket is gearing up to celebrate the best from across its precinct - with bars, cafes, accountants, fashion designers, kitchen stores, beauty clinics and more among the finalists announced today for the 2021 Newmarket Business Awards.

The rigorous judging process whittled down entries to an elite group of finalists across 12 categories. The 2021 awards look to be the most competitive in the awards 10 year history.

The independent judging panel includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Anne Norman (James Pascoe Group), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges.

Sponsor judges include Rachel Dovey from Bayleys, Jacqui Hourigan from humm, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket.

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “Newmarket continues to punch above its weight, and the high calibre of entries this year is confirmation that we have some of the best of the best in business. It will be a superb night of celebration.”

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas

The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice and Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 18th June.

The awards are proudly sponsored by Bayleys and humm.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until midnight on Wednesday 26th May – and votes can be submitted at https://newmarket.co.nz/vote-for-your-favourite-newmarket-business-and-win/

The Newmarket Business Awards 2021 finalists (in alphabetical order):

‘Best Café of the Year’

  • Altezano
  • Camper Coffee
  • L'affare Newmarket
  • Newbie

‘Best Restaurant of the Year’

  • Burger Burger
  • INCA Ceviche & Woodfire Grill
  • V.T Station Victoria Terminus
  • White & Wong's

‘Best Night-Time Venue’

  • Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq
  • Doolan Brothers - Newmarket
  • Event Cinemas - Boutique
  • Something & Social
     

‘Retailer of the Year’ NZ sponsored by SBM Legal

  • Michael Holmes Premium Eyewear
  • Superette
  • The Poi Room
  • Zoe & Morgan
     

‘International Retailer of the Year’ sponsored by Westfield Newmarket

  • Country Road Newmarket
  • David Jones
  • Lush Newmarket
  • Papinelle Sleepwear

‘Best Innovation of the Year’ sponsored by Vector

  • BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
  • Burger Burger
  • Kitchen Things Luxury Collection
  • Kow Tow Clothing
     

‘Employer of the Year’ sponsored by ANZ

  • David Jones
  • Kathryn Wilson Footwear
  • Witchery

‘Best Customer Experience’ sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects Ltd

  • Burger Burger
  • Juliette Hogan
  • Michael Holmes Premium Eyewear
  • The Poi Room
     

‘Best Small / Medium Business of the Year’ sponsored by 2degrees

  • BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
  • Speedy Signs Newmarket
  • Studio Box

‘Young Business Person of the Year’ sponsored by Rotary Newmarket

  • Dwayne Roswell - Studio Box
  • Greta Ryan - Skin Ritual
  • Oliva McLver - Soda Digital
  • Peter Prema - BetterCo Advisory and Accounting

‘Best use of Social Media’ sponsored by Chinese Herald

  • Skin Ritual
  • The Poi Room
  • Witchery
     

‘Most Sustainable Business of the Year’ sponsored by Multi-Media Systems Ltd

  • Glengarry Khyber Pass
  • Kow Tow Clothing
  • Lush Newmarket

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Newmarket Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 