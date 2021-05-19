2021 Newmarket Business Awards Finalists Announced
After a 12-month-COVID-induced hiatus Newmarket is gearing up to celebrate the best from across its precinct - with bars, cafes, accountants, fashion designers, kitchen stores, beauty clinics and more among the finalists announced today for the 2021 Newmarket Business Awards.
The rigorous judging process whittled down entries to an elite group of finalists across 12 categories. The 2021 awards look to be the most competitive in the awards 10 year history.
The independent judging panel includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Anne Norman (James Pascoe Group), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges.
Sponsor judges include Rachel Dovey from Bayleys, Jacqui Hourigan from humm, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket.
Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “Newmarket continues to punch above its weight, and the high calibre of entries this year is confirmation that we have some of the best of the best in business. It will be a superb night of celebration.”
The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice and Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 18th June.
The awards are proudly sponsored by Bayleys and humm.
Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until midnight on Wednesday 26th May – and votes can be submitted at https://newmarket.co.nz/vote-for-your-favourite-newmarket-business-and-win/
The Newmarket Business Awards 2021 finalists (in alphabetical order):
‘Best Café of the Year’
- Altezano
- Camper Coffee
- L'affare Newmarket
- Newbie
‘Best Restaurant of the Year’
- Burger Burger
- INCA Ceviche & Woodfire Grill
- V.T Station Victoria Terminus
- White & Wong's
‘Best Night-Time Venue’
- Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq
- Doolan Brothers - Newmarket
- Event Cinemas - Boutique
- Something &
Social
‘Retailer of the Year’ NZ sponsored by SBM Legal
- Michael Holmes Premium Eyewear
- Superette
- The Poi Room
- Zoe
& Morgan
‘International Retailer of the Year’ sponsored by Westfield Newmarket
- Country Road Newmarket
- David Jones
- Lush Newmarket
- Papinelle Sleepwear
‘Best Innovation of the Year’ sponsored by Vector
- BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
- Burger Burger
- Kitchen Things Luxury Collection
- Kow Tow
Clothing
‘Employer of the Year’ sponsored by ANZ
- David Jones
- Kathryn Wilson Footwear
- Witchery
‘Best Customer Experience’ sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects Ltd
- Burger Burger
- Juliette Hogan
- Michael Holmes Premium Eyewear
- The Poi
Room
‘Best Small / Medium Business of the Year’ sponsored by 2degrees
- BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
- Speedy Signs Newmarket
- Studio Box
‘Young Business Person of the Year’ sponsored by Rotary Newmarket
- Dwayne Roswell - Studio Box
- Greta Ryan - Skin Ritual
- Oliva McLver - Soda Digital
- Peter Prema - BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
‘Best use of Social Media’ sponsored by Chinese Herald
- Skin Ritual
- The Poi Room
- Witchery
‘Most Sustainable Business of the Year’ sponsored by Multi-Media Systems Ltd
- Glengarry Khyber Pass
- Kow Tow Clothing
- Lush Newmarket