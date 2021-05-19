Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advanced Security Supplier Of The Year Award Winners Announced

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Advanced Security Group

Pictured from left: Norman Bridger of Atlas Gentech, Hayden George of Advanced Security Group, and Brad Small of Gallagher Group

Advanced Group held a cocktail evening at Fisher House last week where they announced the winners of their annual, Supplier Awards.

Advanced Security (www.asgl.co.nz) announced Atlas Gentech and Gallagher Group as joint winners of the Advanced Security 2020 Supplier of the Year Award.

As one of the largest corporate and government electronic security solutions providers in New Zealand, Advanced Security honour Aotearoa’s top suppliers each year. The awards celebrate outstanding relationships, and honour those across the supply chain who are integral in delivering enhanced outcomes to customers.

The awards selection process examines every aspect of the relationship through extensive surveys to uncover meaningful feedback, innovations, and integrations between Advanced Security and their suppliers.

This year, Advanced Group held the Awards as an evening function where the who’s who of the electronic security supply sector came together to hear who had won the awards and celebrate their success. Despite initially being postponed twice due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the evening finally went ahead.

Having a physical celebration was an opportunity to bring people face-to-face and honour the connections that contributed to a successful year, amidst the challenges of 2020.

During the event, Hayden George, the Advanced Security GM commented “He waka eke noa, we’re all in this waka together. Without our suppliers we wouldn’t be able to secure our customers with the best technology, support, and innovations. Working together through the tough year that was 2020, we have all been able to achieve so much. We want to acknowledge our suppliers for their contributions over the year and thank them for their commitment to success.”

This is the first time in the seven-year history of the Advanced Security Supplier Awards where joint winners have been announced. With less than a 0.01% difference in scores, it was clear to the judging panel that both Atlas Gentech and Gallagher were equally deserving of the accolade.

A Highly Commended award was also given to Channel Ten for their outstanding services and contributions to the business.

As the awards continue to grow and evolve, this year saw them rebranded as the ‘Advanced Group Supplier Awards’. Advanced Group converges Advanced Security, IT Engine and ASG Technologies into one ultimate business. Each company still operates as a separate entity, but the Group brand better enables them to collaborate on future innovations, cutting-edge IT, and unrivalled security solutions.

Advanced Group 2020 Supplier of the Year award winners:

Advanced Security Joint Winners: Atlas Gentech and Gallagher

Advanced Security Highly Commended: Channel 10

IT Engine Winner: Exeed

IT Engine Highly Commended: Dove Electronics

Advanced Security sincerely thanks all of their supply partners who allow the business to delivery to its customers.

About Advanced Security Group

Advanced Security secure customers for the future to protect what they value most. As one of the largest dedicated corporate and industrial electronic security integrators in New Zealand, Advanced Security Group have been trusted to secure New Zealand’s most important organisations in corporate, government and industrial sectors, since 2002.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of ultimate parent company TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited (www.tptgroup.co.nz), Advanced Security Group are proud to be New Zealand owned, and support Aotearoa with 16 offices across the country.

Advanced Security Group have dedicated offices in Whangarei, Auckland (2), Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch and Dunedin.

