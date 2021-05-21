Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Get Set For Winter And Get Your Gas Appliances Serviced - Master Plumbers

Friday, 21 May 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ

Gas appliances should be serviced annually for optimum performance and safety.

With winter approaching, Master Plumbers, Gasfitters & Drainlayers is reminding consumers that now is a good time to arrange a service for household gas appliances, such as gas fires and heaters.

"Consumers should keep records of when appliances were last serviced and also check the manufacturer’s recommendations for specific appliances," advises Master Plumbers CEO Greg Wallace.

Gas is a safe and reliable energy source but it is important that you use an authorised gasfitter to install, service, repair or replace gas appliances and fittings.

Anyone with concerns about the gas installations or appliances in their property should contact a licensed gasfitter to check they are working correctly and are in good repair.

Adequate ventilation is also essential for gas appliances, so take the opportunity to get appliances checked to ensure airflow vents are clean and operating as they should.

Gas is the energy of choice for over 500,000 New Zealanders for hot water and home heating, and continues to provide a competitive alternative to electricity.

As New Zealand moves towards a carbon neutral goal by 2050, the gas industry is developing exciting opportunities for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, biogas and bioLPG.

Rest assured, however, that natural gas and LPG will continue to be distributed to existing homes and businesses for the foreseeable future-and New Zealand has plenty of natural gas for homes to last for decades to come.

Need to service your gas appliances? Call a Master Gasfitter. You can use the search tool on the Master Plumbers website to locate a Master Gasfitter near you.

For a directory of Master Gasfitters who are service agents for Rinnai and Rheem appliances, view the list here.

