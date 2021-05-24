ASA Calls For Submissions On The Review Of Its Code For Financial Advertising

New Zealanders are being invited to offer their views on the current Code for Financial Advertising that the advertising industry are required to follow.

The ASA Codes Committee invites consumers, the financial sector, the advertising industry, media, and other individuals and organisations to engage with this process over the coming month as part of the regular review of ASA Codes.

The closing date for submissions to the review is 30 June 2021. The Codes Committee will draft a new code following a review of the submissions and a further period of consultation will follow.

To assist submitters, a consultation paper is available to download here: ASA Consultation on the review of the Code for Financial Advertising.

