Z Is Celebrating 10 Years Of Supporting Good Things In Kiwi Communities With Good In The Hood 2021

Customer voting in Z Energy’s annual nationwide community funding program, Good in the Hood, kicks off on 1 June.

Z Energy is turning 10 this year, and to celebrate is launching the 8th iteration of Good In The Hood with 10 beloved community groups.

Good in the Hood is Z's programme for community good, launched in 2013. Over that time, Kiwis have voted with their orange token to give away $7 million to local groups doing good for people or the environment in the areas around the country’s 200-plus Z service stations.

This year, New Zealanders will be voting for the 10 charities that have been voted for the most over the years of Good In The Hood to receive a share of $700,000.

Z Energy’s Community Champion, Haley Strickland says that the groups enable a wide range of community benefits across the country.

"New Zealanders will help make a positive impact in local communities across the country when they vote in Z Energy’s Good in the Hood this June.

"Our Good In The Hood community partners are saving lives, supporting whānau during times of change, illness or trauma and creating important education opportunities for our tamariki. We’re delighted we can continue to support their important work.

"We encourage everyone who visits a Z station during June to use the tiny orange token to make a big impact."

Every Z service station also has an additional $1,000 to use for discretionary Good in the Hood neighbourhood support in 2021.

The ten community groups are:

Hospice New Zealand

Coastguard

Graeme Dingle Foundation

Life Education Trust

Look Good Feel Better

Child Cancer Foundation

Bellyful

Victim Support

Heart Kids

St John

