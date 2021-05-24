Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Z Is Celebrating 10 Years Of Supporting Good Things In Kiwi Communities With Good In The Hood 2021

Monday, 24 May 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Z Energy

Customer voting in Z Energy’s annual nationwide community funding program, Good in the Hood, kicks off on 1 June.

Z Energy is turning 10 this year, and to celebrate is launching the 8th iteration of Good In The Hood with 10 beloved community groups.

Good in the Hood is Z's programme for community good, launched in 2013. Over that time, Kiwis have voted with their orange token to give away $7 million to local groups doing good for people or the environment in the areas around the country’s 200-plus Z service stations.

This year, New Zealanders will be voting for the 10 charities that have been voted for the most over the years of Good In The Hood to receive a share of $700,000.

Z Energy’s Community Champion, Haley Strickland says that the groups enable a wide range of community benefits across the country.

"New Zealanders will help make a positive impact in local communities across the country when they vote in Z Energy’s Good in the Hood this June.

"Our Good In The Hood community partners are saving lives, supporting whānau during times of change, illness or trauma and creating important education opportunities for our tamariki. We’re delighted we can continue to support their important work.

"We encourage everyone who visits a Z station during June to use the tiny orange token to make a big impact."

Every Z service station also has an additional $1,000 to use for discretionary Good in the Hood neighbourhood support in 2021.

The ten community groups are:

Hospice New Zealand

Coastguard

Graeme Dingle Foundation

Life Education Trust

Look Good Feel Better

Child Cancer Foundation

Bellyful

Victim Support

Heart Kids

St John

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Z Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 