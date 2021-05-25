Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pet-n-Sur Says Covid Pet Boom Could Lead To A Huge Leap In Kiwis Taking Out Insurance This Year

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 6:06 am
Press Release: Pet n Sur

Pet-n-Sur, the largest, specialist 100% New Zealand owned and managed pet insurance provider, has reported predicted growth in the region of 25% over the next 12 months.

The fast-growing Kiwi brand, which provides pet, dog, rabbit and equine insurance, says that the main driver for growth has been a jump in pet ownership as people look for comfort during the stress of the global pandemic. Other likely reasons include improved consumer education around pet insurance as a whole and the increasing cost of vet treatment in New Zealand.

Tony Radisich, Pet-n-Sur CEO, said:

"From Auckland to Dunedin, anyone taking a walk through their local park will have spotted more dogs and puppies than ever before as many owners up and down New Zealand welcomed home a new pet over the past year.

"We’re really pleased to see pet insurance increasing in line with the rise in pet ownership. Owners are clearly wanting to safeguard their pet’s long-term health, after the pandemic and beyond.”

Tony also pointed out that last year’s lockdowns created a degree of financial and employment insecurity, which may have prompted some Kiwis to think more carefully about protecting their pets.

“No-one wants the added financial pressure of their dog or cat falling ill,” he explained. “Even if pets appear healthy, they can develop long-term conditions that, without the right insurance policy, can leave owners footing very large veterinary bills. The costs can quickly spiral out of control. Having insurance there gives owners peace of mind that they’re shielded against any unwanted surprises."

Including an increase in customers, Pet-n-Sur has also spotted a number of other interesting trends over the past year. This includes the fact that more New Zealanders are looking to buy pedigree animals with proven lineage. The insurer notes that the Miniature Schnauzer is a particularly popular breed at the moment – along, of course, with the ever popular Labrador.

Pet-n-Sur was founded almost twenty years ago and is 100% New Zealand owned and operated. Dedicated to helping Kiwis care for their pets, the brand has helped its customers pay over $17.3M in veterinary bills over the past two years alone.

For more details, visit petnsur.co.nz or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pet n Sur on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 