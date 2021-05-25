Pet-n-Sur Says Covid Pet Boom Could Lead To A Huge Leap In Kiwis Taking Out Insurance This Year

Pet-n-Sur, the largest, specialist 100% New Zealand owned and managed pet insurance provider, has reported predicted growth in the region of 25% over the next 12 months.

The fast-growing Kiwi brand, which provides pet, dog, rabbit and equine insurance, says that the main driver for growth has been a jump in pet ownership as people look for comfort during the stress of the global pandemic. Other likely reasons include improved consumer education around pet insurance as a whole and the increasing cost of vet treatment in New Zealand.

Tony Radisich, Pet-n-Sur CEO, said:

"From Auckland to Dunedin, anyone taking a walk through their local park will have spotted more dogs and puppies than ever before as many owners up and down New Zealand welcomed home a new pet over the past year.

"We’re really pleased to see pet insurance increasing in line with the rise in pet ownership. Owners are clearly wanting to safeguard their pet’s long-term health, after the pandemic and beyond.”

Tony also pointed out that last year’s lockdowns created a degree of financial and employment insecurity, which may have prompted some Kiwis to think more carefully about protecting their pets.

“No-one wants the added financial pressure of their dog or cat falling ill,” he explained. “Even if pets appear healthy, they can develop long-term conditions that, without the right insurance policy, can leave owners footing very large veterinary bills. The costs can quickly spiral out of control. Having insurance there gives owners peace of mind that they’re shielded against any unwanted surprises."

Including an increase in customers, Pet-n-Sur has also spotted a number of other interesting trends over the past year. This includes the fact that more New Zealanders are looking to buy pedigree animals with proven lineage. The insurer notes that the Miniature Schnauzer is a particularly popular breed at the moment – along, of course, with the ever popular Labrador.

Pet-n-Sur was founded almost twenty years ago and is 100% New Zealand owned and operated. Dedicated to helping Kiwis care for their pets, the brand has helped its customers pay over $17.3M in veterinary bills over the past two years alone.

For more details, visit petnsur.co.nz

