Opportunity To Invest In New Zealand’s Exciting New Theme Park

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Waikato Culture Park

Park Map

If you’d like the opportunity to be a part of Aotearoa’s exciting new cultural, eco-tourism initiative, here’s your chance.

Waikato Culture Park is the first major theme park to open in New Zealand since Hobbiton and is currently running an equity crowdfunding campaign via PledgeMe.

Until May 31, every type of investor - from mums and dads, to high impact business- can buy shares, starting from one dollar, with a minimum $500 pledge.

Buying shares in the 120-hectare Waipa-based project will give you part ownership of 16.31% of the company if fully subscribed.

As the Southern Hemisphere’s first-ever holistic indigenous theme park, the project is set to become New Zealand’s iconic new Education Outside The Classroom (EOTC), domestic and international tourism destination.

Waikato Culture Park will be located five minutes from Hamilton and its impact on the local economy is expected to be significant, with 220 full-time jobs and 30 apprenticeships on offer with the launch of stage one (of five) planned for February 2022.

One hundred of these jobs will be dedicated to communities outside of Hamilton, aimed specifically towards Māori and Pasifika NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) youth.

Waikato Culture Park will also provide training pathways through tertiary education providers and a coach service for employees to travel to and from work, with the potential to deliver ongoing multi-generational, positive socioeconomic outcomes.

The exciting new development is the brainchild of the Poihi-Bush family who originate from Tainui and Te Arawa ancestry and is supported by key partnerships with indigenous entrepreneurs from Pacific Rim nations.

CEO and Co-Founder Natalia Robson-Bush said her whānau had always had an affinity with tourism and events.

“As a young girl my Nanny was a penny diver for tourists in Rotorua and my brother, formerly known as ‘Dinosaur Darren the Legend Hunter’ ran the hugely popular Dinosaurs Rock NZ interactive show,” Ms Robson-Bush said.

“I’ve also been involved in organising social gatherings from small weddings to large scale international corporate events, so entertaining has always been in our blood.

“It was my father’s dying wish for us to fulfil this vision, so by offering a world-class theme park, we know this will not only support our domestic economy but promote indigenous culture in a unique and positive way.

“The opportunities with this type of investment are endless, particularly given we’re not reliant on international tourism to stay afloat.

“We are a culturally-led, profit-for-purpose social enterprise, made up of seasoned events and education professionals, so our core business will be based on the domestic market via our Park activities and Education Outside of the Classroom (EOTC) programs.

“This will make our operations self-sustainable, regardless of any border closures, and additional international tourism will be ‘icing on the cake’.”

Waikato Culture Park will feature a variety of attractions, including various Pacific Rim First Nations’ villages (Tainui Māori, Pasifika, Native Hawaiian, Australian Aboriginal and Native American), entertainment and food, a Hawaiian wedding chapel, an Ancient Dinosaur village, an Indigenous Performing Arts Theatre, an Eco-Warriors Farm & Schools Program, a Native American Wellness Retreat and a Native Fijian styled four-star Hotel Resort.

The theme throughout the Park will be based on love stories and ancient indigenous legends, in the hope of creating more joy and magic for children of all ages.

Another key component of the Park will be its commitment to environmental sustainability, which Ms Robson-Bush said would significantly reduce costs and efficiencies and could be used as another opportunity for education outside the classroom.

“We plan to build New Zealand’s largest ground mounted, solar farm on two hectares of land, which will produce two megawatts of power for the park and surrounding communities,” she said.

“This will mean the Waikato Culture Park could achieve a zero-net carbon footprint and Green Star rating, due to its use of green building materials, grey water and waste management recycling, rainwater harvesting and restoration of a native wetland area.”

