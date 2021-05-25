Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Refreshed, Revitalised And Ready To Go: Entries Open For The Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 5:02 pm
Franchising has a strong foundation in New Zealand with more than 600 business formats and over 37000 franchise units countrywide, so it’s fitting that the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards, now in its 26th Year identify and celebrate the outstanding Franchise Systems, Franchisees and Franchise Service Providers across New Zealand.

Entries for this year’s awards are officially open. Registration forms need to be submitted by 5pm, Thursday, 24 June and registered entrants are required to submit all entries by 5pm Thursday 15 July.

“It has been a challenging year for businesses of all kinds, but we’ve seen remarkable resilience, flexibility and innovation from our members around the country, and we look forward to them sharing their successes and celebrating with us at the Gala Dinner to be held on October 30 at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland,” says Robyn Pickerill CEO of the Franchise Association of New Zealand (FANZ).

“Now, more than ever is a great time for recognising the achievements and excellence in franchising. This year, we’ve simplified the awards process to enable greater ease of entry which consists of fewer questions directly relatable to franchising. We also brought on board a new, experienced judging panel and whilst things are a little different, the process and criteria is just as robust and significant as previous years.”

There are a total of 17 awards plus two supreme awards to be won. This, notes Pickerill, provides Franchisees, Franchisors and Service Providers to franchising with broad recognition of the multiple competencies, roles and functions necessary for a successful franchise system.

The categories include:

  • Franchise System of the Year, with one award each for Retail & Hospitality, Home & Lifestyle, and Business to Business
  • Franchisee of the Year, with one award each for Retail & Hospitality, Home & Lifestyle, Business to Business, and Small Business Franchisee of the Year
  • Franchise System Special Awards, with one award for Field Manager of the Year UNDER $500K and another for Field Manager of the Year OVER $500k; Marketing Campaign of the Year; and Franchise System Excellence in Community Contribution.
  • Franchisee Special Awards, with one award each for Franchisee Excellence in Community Contribution, and Franchisee Excellence in Customer Engagement
  • Service Provider Award, with one award for the Service Provider of the Year.

The two Supreme Awards of the Year recognise the Westpac Franchisee and Westpac Franchise System which has demonstrated excellence throughout the year. It’s a great way to celebrate being back in business, says Daniel Cloete, Area Manager Commercial UNI & National Manager Franchising, Institutional & Business Banking and Westpac. “We’re extremely proud to continue our longstanding support for the industry.”

“This is an opportunity to get together with your team and celebrate achievements, showcase the work that has driven success in unusual times, gain recognition for innovation, performance and best practice, and raise your profile as a Westpac New Zealand Franchise Award winner,” says Pickerill. What better way to boost morale – taking home an award is a great way to motivate your team” Pickerill concludes.

Interested parties are invited to visit https://awards.franchiseassociation.org.nz/awards-categories-2021/ for more information and to download the entry form.

