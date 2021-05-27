Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avance Clinical Releases Industry Survey Results At BIO Korea 2021

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The leading Australian CRO for biotechs and Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient Avance Clinical shared results of a recent industry survey conducted by the company that found data quality to be the most important criteria for selecting a CRO for Phase ll studies in Australia.

Results from the survey found 63.64% of respondents selected data quality as the Key operational consideration when planning Phase II, followed by access to patients, then CRO therapeutic area expertise, cost, and access to KOLs.

Avance Clinical is attending BIO Korea 2021 virtually and is available via the Partnering platform to discuss the benefits of conducting trials in Australia. Avance Clinical has extensive experience in conducting trials in oncology, CNS, cardiovascular, infectious diseases and dermatology.

Avance Clinical CEO, Yvonne Lungershausen, said South Korea is recognised globally for its thriving biotech sector and the CRO is keen to connect with companies wanting regional alternatives for their clinical development. "As Australia's CRO for biotechs, we are seeing an increasing number of South Korean biotechs selecting Australia to accelerate their Phase I and II trials," she said. "The high-quality of our data for FDA and other regulatory authority approvals is a key factor in the decision-making process."

The clinical trial environment in Australia supports rapid startup and a rebate of more than 40% on clinical costs as part of the Australian Government's clinical trial attraction incentive program.

In addition, Avance Clinical is accredited by the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) so it can manage gene technology trials in Australia.

This accreditation recognizes that Avance Clinical has the CRO resources and internal processes in place to effectively manage pre-clinical and clinical trials for products involving genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

