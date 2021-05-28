Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Packaging-free Milk Flowing At Shared Workspace

Friday, 28 May 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: Happy Cow Milk

An innovative milk processing system developed by Christchurch startup, Happy Cow Milk, is delivering packaging-free Saltworks co-working space.

Happy Cow Milk raised $400k in an equity crowdfund in 2019 to develop its revolutionary “milk factory in a box”. This system allows any farmer to be a fully compliant milk producer and any cafe, workplace or even school to be a retailer.

Founder Glen Herud says the dairy industry needs disruption. “The current system rewards large-scale farming over small, family farms. Happy Cow wants to replace the complicated milk supply chain system to allow farmers to connect and sell milk to their local communities - because we know that sustainable milk is local milk.”

Farmers who sign up to Happy Cow Milk will receive $1.40c per litre compared to just $.55c per litre from Fonterra. They will leave calves with their mothers and look for ways to farm more sustainably.

Lead engineer David Trought is a firm believer in decentralised networks. “We are not creating a brand new future here. We are utilizing modern technology to return to pre-industrial social networks - locals supporting locals, people helping people.” As Happy Cow Milk grows David's passion and experience in delivering user-centric solutions will be integral to its growth and development.

The Happy Cow “milk factory in a box” allows farmers to pasteurise milk at the push of a button. All the time-consuming compliance is automated. Tanks are monitored 24/7 for safety and all the data is sent to the cloud.

Farmers and consumers are connected by the Happy Cow App, which has also been developed with funding from the 2019 equity crowdfund. The app helps customers find places they can fill bottles of Happy Cow Milk. It also processes orders for home delivery and lets farmers know when their local retailers need milk tanks restocked. Consumers can use the app to ask farmers questions and farmers can share updates with their communities.

Advisor Martyn Rivett has been supporting Happy Cow’s business development since 2019. He describes the development of the Happy Cow system as a “tremendous achievement.”

“Even more that Glen’s delivered it all on $400k in such a challenging period.”

The Happy Cow System has provisional MPI approval and will be ready to deploy around the country when full approval is granted. Glen plans to run a system locally in Christchurch for the rest of the year and then to look to scale around the country before taking the Happy Cow solution global.

To fund the next phase of development and growth, Happy Cow Milk is going back to the place where it has always found its greatest support - with the crowd. A second equity crowdfund will launch on the PledgeMe platform on 24 June. Those who register on the Happy Cow website will get early access on 23 June. The last round sold out in just eight hours.

Founder Glen Herud says an investment in Happy Cow milk is an investment in doing things differently. “It’s really clear we need to change. No matter what you consume, it has an impact, so the solutions are less about what we farm and more about how we farm. I’ve never been satisfied with the status quo and I’ve spent the last eight years trying and failing and trying again to do things differently. We’re really proud of the scalable system we’ve built in the last 18 months and we’re so excited for this next phase. With scale, we will find our path to profitability, but more importantly, our path to impact.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Happy Cow Milk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>

Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 