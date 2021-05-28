Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Innovative Partnership To Support New Zealand Cancer Patients

Friday, 28 May 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: Slade Health

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 28, 2021 - Slade Health, part of the Icon Group network, today announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with the Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) to provide sterile compounding services to meet the growing needs of cancer patients in the region. This agreement will see Slade design, build and operate a world-class, GMP (Medsafe) licensed sterile compounding facility delivering chemotherapy, antibiotics, analgesics and nutritional infusions for public and private hospitals across New Zealand.

Slade Health is Australia’s largest sterile chemotherapy compounder with a strong 50-year history in the pharmaceutical industry.

The partnership marks a transition for ADHB from compounding chemotherapy and other sterile products in a pharmacy-based environment to a highly-regulated manufacturing environment. Slade’s expertise in manufacturing customised patient specific infusions will save time, reduce wastage and minimise the potential for medication errors. With cancer patients expected to double in New Zealand by 2040, this is an important evolution in treatment efficacy and one which will increase access to the best possible treatment for all New Zealanders.[i]

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the ADHB to provide New Zealand hospitals and patients with a world-class compounding service, which is governed within a strict regulatory framework. Our innovative approach will ensure the facility is designed with the latest technology to handle a broad range of formulations and clinical trials – especially in oncology where cancer treatments are becoming more personalised and complex,” said David Slade, CEO of Slade Health.

The Auckland District Health Board treats 40% of the country’s patients, with the Slade facility built to meet this demand alongside a growth in services to the wider New Zealand market.

“At Slade, the patient is at the centre of everything we do. I am proud to say we go above and beyond to ensure critical medicines are delivered on time despite raging floods, fire, and a pandemic here in Australia. It is this commitment which will underpin our service in New Zealand,” said David Slade.

This is Slade’s first international partnership outside of Australia. The facility will be located at Avondale in Auckland and is expected to be fully functional by mid 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Slade Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>

Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 