Ultra-Premium Wine Business Makes Significant Marketing Hires

Friday, 28 May 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Dionysus Investments

New Zealand owned and operated luxury and ultra-premium wine business Dionysus Investments, which owns the award-winning Messenger, Mutu and Moana Park Estate brands, has expanded its Auckland team with two significant marketing hires.

Anna Lawrence has joined the team as Chief Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for developing and growing the business’ global brands across advertising, digital channels, events, sponsorships and customer engagement. Anna brings with her a wealth of marketing experience gained over a 25-year career and joins Dionysus from The Warehouse Group, where she led the marketing team across The

Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming. Prior to that, she held senior roles at Asahi Beverages, DB Breweries and Pernod Ricard New Zealand.

Working alongside Anna will be Greta Rountree, who has been appointed as Brand Manager across the super-premium Messenger, as well as Mutu and Moana Park Estate labels. She will be responsible for digital marketing, consumer and trade engagement across all markets, and event leverage. Greta also joins Dionysus from The Warehouse Group.

Commenting on the appointments, Dionysus CEO Julian Davidson said, “We are delighted to have such a dynamic marketing team in our corner. This is a very exciting time for Dionysus. We took ownership of the wine brands and vineyards a little over 18-months ago, and we have quickly assembled a world-class team. We have also made unprecedented progress into Japan in the last six months. Anna’s strategic leadership and creative vision, alongside Greta’s digital expertise will be invaluable as we press forward with our accelerated growth plans and goal to be a world recognised producer of luxury and ultra-premium wines grown in New Zealand’s iconic wine growing regions.”

