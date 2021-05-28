Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Acer Announces Sustainability-focused Notebook And Unveils SpatialLabs, A Cutting-edge Stereoscopic 3D Technology

Friday, 28 May 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Acer

Overnight, Acer announced its commitment to 100% renewable energy use by 2035, as well as a sustainability-focused notebook, made using Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic throughout the device’s chassis (30%) and keyboard (50%).

Further announcements included the unveiling of SpatialLabs™, a suite of experiences empowered by cutting-edge optical solutions plus display and sensory technologies that bring the virtual world to a more physical dimension, delivering stereoscopic 3D experiences in a new, intuitive way.

First unveiled on a ConceptD notebook, SpatialLabs combines an eye-tracking stereo camera, a stereoscopic 3D display and real-time rendering technologies to give creators a new way to interact with their creations.

Acer announcement highlights include:

  • The Acer Aspire Vero is a step towards reimagining what the computer manufacturing process looks like. Post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic is used throughout the device’s chassis and keyboard caps[[i]]. With eco-friendly packaging, the Aspire Vero ships in a box made from 80-85% recycled paper pulp, and plastic bagging for adapter protection is reduced by using paper sleeves instead. Furthermore, the laptop bag and the sheet between the keyboard and screen is made with 100% industrial recycled plastic.
  • Introducing Swift X, the newest member of Acer’s popular Swift line of notebooks. Designed to take ultraportable PC design to the next level.
  • The TravelMate P6 series of premium thin-and-light notebooks for professionals now includes the TravelMate Spin P6 convertible, coming with a stylus and a Corning Gorilla® Glass® touch display that can be rotated 360 degrees into four modes.

ConceptD announcement highlights include:

  • The new ConceptD notebooks are refreshed to offer 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and a variety of graphics options, including the powerful, new NVIDIA® RTX™ A5000 Laptop GPU.
  • All new ConceptD 5 models now include a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) PANTONE®- Validated display with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio that provides additional vertical screen space.
  • The ConceptD 7 Ezel features a brilliant 15.6-inch 4K PANTONE-Validated touchscreen display that covers 100% of the Adobe® RGB colour gamut and has a colour accuracy rating of Delta E<2.
  • The ConceptD 3 comes in either a clamshell or convertible design and offers a variety of GPU configurations to suit user needs.

Predator highlights include:

  • Predator Triton and Helios gaming notebooks now include the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs for powerful yet ultraportable gaming. This includes 2 brand new notebooks- the Predator Triton 500 SE, designed for gamers who want a machine capable of getting through both the latest AAA games and the work day and the Helios 500 for serious gamers.
  • Acer Expands Its Predator Gaming Portfolio With Three New HDR Monitors: The Predator CG437K S, The Predator X38 and Predator X28 is a 28-inch TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified gaming monitor with a 155 Hz display (overclocked) and Delta E<1 colour accuracy.
  • Acer has updated its range of gaming desktops to include new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series desktop processors, and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 30 Series GPUs.

