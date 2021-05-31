Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Provincial Greenfield Industrial Development Block Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 31 May 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Lots 1-6 Keith Place, Morrinsville - hero image.

Six sections within a burgeoning new industrial precinct in the prosperous Waikato township of Morrinsville have been placed on the market for sale.

The lots range in size from approximately 2,365 square metres up to 4,707 square metres and are priced from $745,000 to $1,295,000 plus GST if applicable. The land is zoned industrial 7A under the Matamata Piako District Council plan.

Located at 1 – 6 Keith Camp Place, the free draining level sites straddle Morrinsville’s current western residential boundary, and the town’s existing industrial zone.

Growing bigger on all fronts, Morrinsvile’s population of just over 7,000 residents is expected to increase to 8,800 people living in 3,768 homes by 2033. Matamata Piako District Council's 30-year town strategy notes that the town requires 13 hectares of industrial zoned land to sustain new and expanding businesses supporting the town’s population growth.

The six sections within the Keith Camp Place development deliver a combined total area of almost three hectares of industrial expansion, and are being marketed by sale by negotiation through Bayleys Hamilton. Salesperson Josh Smith who said the

site would give tenant businesses easy access to State Highway 26 just a few hundred metres away.

“From an operational perspective, Morrinsville is now recognised as a cost-effective option for companies looking for premises on industrial land within close proximity to Hamilton some 29 kilometres away,” Smith said.

“Much of Morrinsville’s industrial land is located in the western part of the town’s business zone – surrounding Keith Camp Place. The stockyards and grain silos are a legacy of the historic development of Morrinsville, while more recent service industry businesses have been established under the district plan provisions that permit light industry in both the business and industrial zones.

“Existing business around the Keith Camp Place locale include industrial operations such as Vowles Transport, BLM Engineering, Gibbons Engineering, and Normans Transport & Storage, along with several unit storage premises.

“Freight movements around Morrinsville are likely to be predominantly from and to the west, in the direction of Hamilton. This new precinct at Keith Camp Place will minimise the need for heavy vehicles to travel through the town to access the area, and would suit tenant businesses who aren’t reliant on passing trade or casual customer contact.”

Mr Smith said a resource consent application for developing the six sections within the Keith Camp Place locale had been lodged with Matamata Piako District Council, and approval was expected shortly – allowing earthmoving works to begin, followed by the installation of roading along with the full suite of water, power and telecommunication utilities and services.

“The developer has worked extremely closely with the council to alleviate any concerns over on-site water containment,” he said.

“The six Keith Camp Place sections are being sold as bare land titles, however, the vendor is also in a position to be able to additionally offer design and build packages specific to the requirements potential purchasers may have for their businesses.

“While any of the six blocks would amply suit large warehouse or factory type premises with yard space for vehicles or storage, there is also the potential for the construction of smaller terraced-style workshop orientated premises. Again, there is the option for these to be built to bespoke requirements, or for that work to be undertaken by any potential new owner.”

