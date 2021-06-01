BMW Group Finishes First Quarter Of Q1 With Double Digit Growth In New Zealand.

BMW Group New Zealand finishes first quarter 20.4 per cent up on Q1 2020

BMW registrations grow by 23.0 per cent in YTD March

MINI registrations achieve 14.7 per cent growth on YTD March

Segment leadership achieved with five BMW models

M Performance jumps 370% year-on-year

Local success contributes to record first quarter for BMW Group globally

Sales of PHEV and BEV vehicles more than double across the world in Q1

BMW Group New Zealand has concluded the first quarter of 2021 on a high note, posting 20.4 per cent sales growth for the BMW and MINI brands combined.

BMW vehicle sales saw an impressive 23.0 per cent upswing for Q1 alone, with ten models seeing a notable gain. Four BMW X models were also up for the month, led by BMW’s original Sports Activity Vehicle, the X5, which was up 58 per cent.

BMW’s segment performance is just as impressive: the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, 3 Series, 4 Series Coupé, X3 and X7 all walked away with the #1 spot in their class, while high performance BMW M car sales jumped 370% compared to Q1 figures in 2020.

The MINI brand also saw gains in the first quarter of 2021, achieving a 14.7 per cent growth figure versus the first quarter of 2020, with the Countryman leading the way with an almost +30% year-on-year performance.

March sales were particularly impressive, as the iconic British brand’s sales surged 196 per cent higher compared to the year before.

The prosperous first quarter for BMW Group in New Zealand played a key role in the company’s record global sales for the quarter.

BMW Group delivered a total of 636,606 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers globally, marking a 33.5 per cent increase and an all-time high for the first quarter of 2021.

The result included sales of 70,207 PHEV and BEV vehicles, which represented 129.8 per cent growth and further underlined the importance of electromobility for the company.

BMW Group plans to have approximately a dozen fully-electric models on the road and at least one fully-electric model in about 90 per cent of its current market segments by 2023. In coming years BMW will launch fully-electric versions of the 5 Series, 7 Series, X1 and the successor to the MINI Countryman.

BMW Group New Zealand will launch two all-new fully-electric models in 2021, the iX3 and iX. The former will arrive in the middle of the year, while the latter reaches New Zealand shores in Q4.

