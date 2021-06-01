Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PaySauce Buys SmoothPay

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: PaySauce

Employment solutions fintech PaySauce (NZX:PYS) has bought the business and assets of SmoothPay, a well-established New Zealand payroll provider headquartered in Palmerston North.

The acquisition delivers on PaySauce’s strategic objective of accelerating customer growth. More than 1500 SmoothPay subscribers will join PaySauce, bringing the total customer base to over 5000 subscribers.

With the arrival of these customers, PaySauce moves into several international territories, adding market presence in Australia and several Pacific Island nations.

The acquisition sees PaySauce welcoming SmoothPay founder Matthew Gardner as a senior payroll developer, bringing a wealth of institutional knowledge and expertise on programming for compliance with New Zealand labour legislation, as well as other jurisdictions that SmoothPay currently operates in.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne said the SmoothPay purchase was a watershed moment. “This is noteworthy for several reasons - overnight, we’ve expanded into multiple overseas markets, grown our customer base of subscribers by 45%, and gained the expertise of one of the nation’s foremost payroll software professionals.

“We couldn’t be happier about this. As our first acquisition and an entirely new growth pathway, it’s the beginning of something huge for all involved. The two businesses are well paired to complement each other’s strengths and eliminate any product gaps. There’s a lot of work ahead to integrate SmoothPay without any disruptions to our customers, but we’re incredibly excited to get started.”

The purchase price for SmoothPay is fully payable through the issue of 1,416,164 ordinary shares in PaySauce and represents approximately 1.5 times SmoothPay’s annual revenue for FY2021. A capital change notice with further details accompanies this announcement.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PaySauce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 