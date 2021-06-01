Kiwis Snap Up Unlimited Data Plans As Reliance On Mobile Phones Soars

Canstar’s new research into mobile plan providers shows the dramatic uptake of unlimited data plans, despite concerns about cost. In the past year, Kiwis with unlimited plans have more than tripled, reflecting an increasing reliance on mobile phones for everyday tasks such as banking.

Canstar undertook two surveys, each reaching about 2,000 people, to find New Zealanders’ favourite mobile plan and mobile prepaid providers. Canstar is thrilled to announce Skinny swept both categories, after winning the prepaid category for the last six years. Skinny won 5 star ratings in key drivers of satisfaction including value for money, customer service and network coverage.

Canstar’s General Manager Jose George said Skinny’s double-hit win showed Kiwis were impressed with its focus on value and customer care, which were the most important drivers of satisfaction.

“Winning both categories is an impressive feat. Skinny has long dominated the prepaid category and its sweep of the mobile plan category shows it can now claim real leadership in the industry. Customer feedback was hugely positive and Skinny should be very proud of its performance.”

Vicki Harrington, Skinny Care Technical Lead, said Skinny had seen demand for data on the network grow by about 40% each year, which led to the launch of Endless data plans to meet demand.

Further, she added: “Winning the Prepaid award seven years running really is a special moment for our Skinny team. As we are growing every year, we try very hard to keep our level of service to the highest standard.

“This award goes to the entire Skinny team who can be proud of, even through hard times, continually keeping our customers happy.”

The rise in demand for unlimited data reflects how New Zealanders now use their mobile phones for everyday tasks. Nearly three quarters of young Kiwis use their mobiles to browse the web, do banking and communicate through apps such as WhatsApp.

However, 20% of New Zealanders believe the cost of unlimited data is prohibitive - nearly double those who took issue with the cost in 2020.

Canstar’s research also showed more than 40% of Kiwis say they feel “naked” without their phones, with the figure rising to nearly 60% among 18- to 29-year-olds. Nearly 50% of respondents said they no longer have a landline, and 40% ignore voice messages. Again, that figure rises in the younger age bracket, with more than 60% saying they no longer have a landline, and nearly half blanking voice messages.

Mr George said the research confirms how reliant New Zealanders had become on their mobile phones. “The mobile phone landscape is changing at speed, and mobile phone plan providers should be making sure they are keeping up with customers’ increasing demands.”

