Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Snap Up Unlimited Data Plans As Reliance On Mobile Phones Soars

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: Canstar

Canstar’s new research into mobile plan providers shows the dramatic uptake of unlimited data plans, despite concerns about cost. In the past year, Kiwis with unlimited plans have more than tripled, reflecting an increasing reliance on mobile phones for everyday tasks such as banking.

Canstar undertook two surveys, each reaching about 2,000 people, to find New Zealanders’ favourite mobile plan and mobile prepaid providers. Canstar is thrilled to announce Skinny swept both categories, after winning the prepaid category for the last six years. Skinny won 5 star ratings in key drivers of satisfaction including value for money, customer service and network coverage.

Canstar’s General Manager Jose George said Skinny’s double-hit win showed Kiwis were impressed with its focus on value and customer care, which were the most important drivers of satisfaction.

“Winning both categories is an impressive feat. Skinny has long dominated the prepaid category and its sweep of the mobile plan category shows it can now claim real leadership in the industry. Customer feedback was hugely positive and Skinny should be very proud of its performance.”

Vicki Harrington, Skinny Care Technical Lead, said Skinny had seen demand for data on the network grow by about 40% each year, which led to the launch of Endless data plans to meet demand.

Further, she added: “Winning the Prepaid award seven years running really is a special moment for our Skinny team. As we are growing every year, we try very hard to keep our level of service to the highest standard.

“This award goes to the entire Skinny team who can be proud of, even through hard times, continually keeping our customers happy.”

The rise in demand for unlimited data reflects how New Zealanders now use their mobile phones for everyday tasks. Nearly three quarters of young Kiwis use their mobiles to browse the web, do banking and communicate through apps such as WhatsApp.

However, 20% of New Zealanders believe the cost of unlimited data is prohibitive - nearly double those who took issue with the cost in 2020.

Canstar’s research also showed more than 40% of Kiwis say they feel “naked” without their phones, with the figure rising to nearly 60% among 18- to 29-year-olds. Nearly 50% of respondents said they no longer have a landline, and 40% ignore voice messages. Again, that figure rises in the younger age bracket, with more than 60% saying they no longer have a landline, and nearly half blanking voice messages.

Mr George said the research confirms how reliant New Zealanders had become on their mobile phones. “The mobile phone landscape is changing at speed, and mobile phone plan providers should be making sure they are keeping up with customers’ increasing demands.”

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 