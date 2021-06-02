Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hole-y Moley! Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away 10,000 Free Doughnuts For National Doughnut Day

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: Krispy Kreme

Kiwis can claim their FREE iconic Original Glazed® doughnut hot and fresh off the line by heading into a Krispy Kreme New Zealand store

PSA, IT’S NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY! To celebrate Krispy Kreme New Zealand is giving away 10,000 FREE Original Glazed ® doughnuts for one day only on Friday 4 June. No catches. In fact, the only thing you’ll need to catch is a ride to your nearest Krispy Kreme store to claim your free doughnut.

Fans have long been mesmerised by the glaze waterfall in stores, which luxuriously coats doughnuts with a secret glaze recipe that dates all the way back to the 1930s.

Nicola Steele, Retail Director at Krispy Kreme said: “National Doughnut Day is our absolute favourite day of the year - we love sharing the joy of our famous Original Glazed® doughnuts and relish the chance to put a smile on our customers’ faces. Every day is National Doughnut Day at Krispy Kreme, but we are excited our hero's get their own day to shine.”

Still glazed and confused by this sweetly good deal? Doughnut-lovers can visit any participating Krispy Kreme New Zealand* shop to grab their free doughnut on 4 June to celebrate. Dough-not hesitate on this offer though, because it’s only available while stock lasts and excludes BP retail outlets.

To find your nearest Krispy Kreme location, visit www.krispykreme.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Krispy Kreme on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 