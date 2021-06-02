Hole-y Moley! Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away 10,000 Free Doughnuts For National Doughnut Day

Kiwis can claim their FREE iconic Original Glazed® doughnut hot and fresh off the line by heading into a Krispy Kreme New Zealand store

PSA, IT’S NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY! To celebrate Krispy Kreme New Zealand is giving away 10,000 FREE Original Glazed ® doughnuts for one day only on Friday 4 June. No catches. In fact, the only thing you’ll need to catch is a ride to your nearest Krispy Kreme store to claim your free doughnut.

Fans have long been mesmerised by the glaze waterfall in stores, which luxuriously coats doughnuts with a secret glaze recipe that dates all the way back to the 1930s.

Nicola Steele, Retail Director at Krispy Kreme said: “National Doughnut Day is our absolute favourite day of the year - we love sharing the joy of our famous Original Glazed® doughnuts and relish the chance to put a smile on our customers’ faces. Every day is National Doughnut Day at Krispy Kreme, but we are excited our hero's get their own day to shine.”

Still glazed and confused by this sweetly good deal? Doughnut-lovers can visit any participating Krispy Kreme New Zealand* shop to grab their free doughnut on 4 June to celebrate. Dough-not hesitate on this offer though, because it’s only available while stock lasts and excludes BP retail outlets.

To find your nearest Krispy Kreme location, visit www.krispykreme.co.nz.

