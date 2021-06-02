Goods And Services Exports Down In COVID-19 Year

Total exports of goods and services fell $14.3 billion or 16.5 percent, to $72.6 billion in the year ending March 2021, as visibility of the full COVID-19 affected year emerges, Stats NZ said today.

“This fall in exports reflects the changing shape of New Zealand’s economy over the past year, where we saw a dramatic drop in both travel and transportation services, leading to the increased importance of our primary industries,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

“Other contributing factors were the slight falls in the traditionally strong export commodities of dairy and meat.”

