Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ChargeNet Unveils New Brand Identity With Redesigned Logo And Website

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: ChargeNet

ChargeNet, New Zealand's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has unveiled its first brand evolution since its inception in 2015, which includes an updated logo and redesigned website.

"We're incredibly proud to launch ChargeNet's brand refresh, which is the first update to the brand since our first charging station launched more than five years ago. Our new, modern branding aligns with the next phase of our business strategy, which is focused on educating the general public about the extensive network of chargers already available and to encourage more New Zealand businesses to adopt EVs as fleet vehicles," says founder and CEO Steve West.

While ChargeNet is extremely well-known and highly regarded among EV drivers, the Auckland-based company recognised the need to evolve its brand to increase the visibility of the existing EV infrastructure. A key consideration with the new website was to showcase the breadth and depth of the network and to make EV charging easy to understand, especially for those considering switching to an EV.

"One of the major barriers to EV uptake in New Zealand is range anxiety and apprehension around EV infrastructure," says West. "We want Kiwis to feel confident they can travel the entire country in an EV without fear of running low. Rest assured, they can drive nearly anywhere in NZ on ChargeNet's network of 256 rapid and hyper-rapid chargers.

West wants ChargeNet and EVs to become a topic of conversation in the general public to encourage EV adoption. "We also want our chargers to stand out visually while providing a simple and uncomplicated process for EV drivers. Our new brand is fresh and recognisable, giving our current and future customers a sense of loyalty and security." he says.

"Our research revealed that most people who recognised our brand were those who dealt with us on a regular basis, such as our commercial partners and existing customers. We wanted to boost visibility of our brand and make our driver collateral such as key fobs a desirable product that users were proud to show off," says West.

ChargeNet's new logo stays true to the original ChargeNet branding that the company has built its strong reputation on, retaining the key colours and the iconic plus and minus symbols. The new logo is clean, modern, and aspirational, as well as being easily recognisable.

As well as expanding its B2C reach and appeal, ChargeNet was eager to ensure its B2B offering is highlighted in customer-facing communications, with a dedicated commercial section on the company's new website. "As well as investing heavily in our network of rapid chargers over the past six years, people are unaware we also provide turnkey EV charging solutions for businesses," says West.

As strategic points on the ChargeNet network, the hyper-rapid (300kW) charging stations at Bombay and Taupo have been updated with the new branding. However, ChargeNet's immediate focus is on continuing to expand its network of rapid chargers donned with the new branding rather than rebranding its existing chargers.

"Keeping the core elements of our previous logo allows us to update our existing network gradually while we put most of our resources into expanding our nationwide network of chargers for our valued and loyal customers," says West.

The new website features a fresh and responsive design, enhanced functionality alongside easy access to essential information about our services and the network. Visitors can explore the new site, login or create a new account, learn more about our commercial solutions, and more.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ChargeNet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 