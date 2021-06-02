Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Arborist In Auckland Marks Three Decades Of Experience

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Phils Tree Services

The Papakura arborist tree service has the experience of more than thirty years to bring to large or small projects. Phil’s Tree & Stump Grinding has the skills to take care of all tree work aspects.

Phil’s Tree Services is pleased to announce that the company has reached the milestone of three decades of experience by the well-respected arborist in Auckland. Every type of tree work is within the knowledge and ability scope of the company. The service area includes Auckland's Eastern and Southern Suburbs. Some of the specific tasks that the company can offer include trimming and pruning, felling and removals, hedge cutting, stump, root, bamboo grinding, and chip mulching.

The crew from Phil’s Tree Services in Auckland has the skills to consult with the prospective customer about what is needed, where the project is located, and gain information about any special challenges or safety requirements to complete the task. An in-person visit to the customer's property helps Phil's Tree Services to develop an accurate quotation for the work. A schedule for commencing the job is started. The tree service firm always meets its obligations for the time and scope of the work. They always ensure that their worksite is clean before leaving.

Additional details are available at https://www.philstreeservices.co.nz/

Many tree care jobs can be hazardous and should not be attempted by amateurs or those without the requisite equipment. Phil’s team of experts always follows best practices of the industry both for the safety of employees and customers and protecting the value of the property. The team of highly experienced arborists has the equipment and skills to ensure safe practices. The work of the company is backed by the commitment to quality as well as insurance coverage.

Even when the trees are located in areas where access is challenged or dangerous, the professional team has the expertise and the equipment to complete the job efficiently. Tree removal, stump grinding, mulching, and other tasks are completed with the same attention to detail and safe practices. The procedures are designed to provide the best experience for the customer.

About the Company:

Auckland-based Phil's Tree Services has the experience and equipment to complete a number of tree care activities. The firm ensures that all safety practices are followed. In addition to tree removal, the team does mulching and tree trimming.

