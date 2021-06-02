Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seequent Appoints New CEO

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Seequent

Graham Grant, Seequent CEO.

Geoscience software company Seequent has promoted Graham Grant to Chief Executive Officer, following six years as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. In a planned transition, Grant succeeds Shaun Maloney, who has retired after a decade in the role.“On behalf of the Seequent board, I’d like to warmly welcome Graham as Chief Executive Officer,” says Maloney, who continues to serve as Seequent’s Executive Chairman. “Leading Seequent and its fantastic team into the company it is today has been a great honour – and Graham has played an integral role in this journey for the past nine years. Seequent’s future is in skilful hands with Graham; his leadership skills, proven performance, vision and drive for success will ensure Seequent’s continued advancement.”

Graham Grant says, “It’s an honour to take the helm at Seequent. What Shaun and the Seequent team have achieved - building this company from what was a small Christchurch-based start-up 17 years ago, to a truly global company providing innovative solutions to geoscience challenges in over 100 countries around the world – is remarkable. We are fortunate to have a global workforce of experts in their field, and the passion they bring to their roles, the resilience they have shown during Covid, and their amazing customer focus is what has made Seequent the success story it is. I am proud to be a part of that success and excited to take Seequent into its next chapter.

“Subsurface understanding is critical in a range of industries and applications, from our core markets in mining, energy and civil infrastructure, to important project work happening around the globe addressing critical challenges such as locating sustainable sources of aquifers for potable water, locating unexploded ordnance in previous war zones, and analysing retreating Antarctica ice sheets as a predictor for global sea level rise. These kinds of geoscience challenges will only increase in the future as populations grow, societies evolve and the need for resilient infrastructure, clean water and renewable energy continues to rise. It is a privilege to be leading Seequent as we meet those challenges head on and provide the solutions to empower geo-professionals, decision-makers, and communities to make good decisions that benefit people and the planet.”

Grant joined Seequent in 2012 in the Strategy and Channel Development role, bringing leadership, commercial and operational experience from multiple geographies, sectors and functions. He had previously held senior positions in financial services, renewable energy, international charter shipping and forest management in Australia, UK and New Zealand. In 2015 he was appointed as Seequent’s first Chief Operations Officer and subsequently moved from his base in the UK to Seequent’s headquarters in Christchurch, New Zealand. Grant gained a first-class honours degree in Forestry Science from Canterbury University and an MBA and Diploma in Management Consulting from Leeds in the UK. His connection with Canterbury University continues as Chairman of the MBA Advisory Board.

Grant will lead Seequent into its new phase of ownership when the planned acquisition by international infrastructure engineering softwarecompany, Bentley Systems, comes into effect: “These are exciting times for us. This next chapter, bringing our solutions together with those of Bentley, will create a ground-breaking class of software solutions. I look forward to leading Seequent’s continued business growth and performance, driving new business opportunities, and expanding our innovative solutions portfolio for our customers.”

