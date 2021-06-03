NZ Unites For National Donut Day As Christchurch Bakery Gives Away 1,000 Free Treats

Christchurch’s best loved commercial bakery and onsite cafe is ready to welcome people with open arms and 1,000 free donuts as part of its annual National Donut Day celebrations on Friday 4 June, 2021.

Original Foods Baking Co invites donut lovers to its Wigram based café, The Donut Destination, on National Donut Day from 7.30am.The first 1,000 visitors will get 1 free donut each to enjoy!

OFBC’s CEO Anthony Honeybone said the company’s team of 180 employees is excited to share the donut love with locals who traditionally turn out in droves for a donut.

“This is our fourth National Donut Day and it’s one of our favourite days of the year. We’re excited to celebrate by sharing a special free treat together at our factory door and café on Friday 4 June.

“Our team works so hard, including baking through the recent lockdown to keep production levels up and keep supplying our delicious baked goods to customers.”

This year is cause for an even bigger celebration as OFBC celebrates its 30th birthday! The onsite café, The Donut Destination, will be offering a range of special donuts, cakes and other sweet treats to eat in, or take home.

Special share packs of 12 or 20 donuts are exclusively available on 4 June, for one day only, to celebrate National Donut Day.

For those who can’t make it to Wigram there’s always the option to stock up on OFBC’s delicious donuts at Countdown Supermarkets nationwide and select New World, Pak’nSave, Four Square and Fresh Choice Supermarkets. There’s four yummy donut flavours to enjoy including Strawberry Carnival, Cinnamon Dusted, Chocolate Dipped and the Party Pack. Look for the cheeky monkey on the pack!

National Donut Day Friday 4 June 2021

What: Free donut offer. *FREE donuts will be limited to the first 1,000 customers. Limit of 1 donut per person.

Where: Original Foods Baking Co’s onsite café, The Donut Destination, (open 7:30am-3.30pm), 8 Stark Drive, Wigram, Christchurch.

DID YOU KNOW? National Donut Day has a long history, dating back to the first World War when a pair of resourceful women working on the frontlines with the Salvation Army decided to boost the spirits of troops with some homemade cooking. Supplies were limited, but they had what they needed to hand make rings of dough and fry them up over the fire. Just the aroma of donuts cooking was enough to brighten the mood for homesick soldiers. The women became known as the ‘Donut Lassies’ and The Salvos celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938 in their honour. Now it’s celebrated the first Friday in June every year.

