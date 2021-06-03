Cyber Security Incidents Continue To Rise

CERT NZ’s latest report shows Kiwis reported more than 1,400 cyber security incidents from 1 January to 31 March 2021, which is a 25% increase on the same time period last year.

Phishing and credential harvesting remained the most reported incident category, followed by scams and fraud, then malware.

Almost a quarter (23%) of reports made to CERT NZ during this time period resulted in some form of direct financial loss, totalling $3 million.

“Our data shows that year-on-year cyber security incidents are on the rise and they can be costly to recover from,” says CERT NZ Director, Rob Pope.

“As we increasingly spend more of our lives online, attackers are constantly developing new and more sophisticated campaigns.

“That’s why it’s really important to maintain good cyber habits. This can be as simple as implementing updates, having a long, strong password and using two-factor authentication.”

There’s lots of practical advice and information on the CERT NZ website about how both individuals and businesses can stay safe online.

If you or your organisation experiences a cyber security incident contact CERT NZ at www.cert.govt.nz or call 0800 CERT NZ, Monday to Friday, 7am – 7pm.

Read the quarterly report here for more details.

