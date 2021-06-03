Gas Detectors Introduce Gas Data Logger Range For Detecting Harmful Odours

Auckland-based gas detection company, Entec have recently introduced New Zealand businesses to the Acrulog Gas Data Logger range.

Manufactured in Australia, Acrulog devices assist in tracking hydrogen sulphide (H2S) levels. At its absolute best, the gas presents the very distinctive “Rotorua'' smell which can be unpleasant for workers and passersby. But at its worst, high levels of hydrogen sulphide can be extremely dangerous.

Highly concentrated, the gas is toxic and can cause skin inflammation, eye irritations at lower levels. At higher levels, hydrogen sulphide can trigger loss of consciousness or loss of life. Additionally, when the gas is present in a moist environment, it can form sulphuric acid which can cause significant damage to metal and concrete structures.

Entec’s range of fixed and portable gas detectors already accurately detect the presence of hydrogen sulphide – so why are gas data loggers needed?

A gas data logger partners perfectly with a gas detector. While the gas detector swiftly alerts workers of any dangers, the data logger's purpose is to accurately measure and record levels of hydrogen sulphide over time. This allows managers and plant operators to plan ahead and formulate mitigation plans.

The presence of hydrogen sulphide is common in businesses that involve the decomposition of organic materials or geothermal areas. Because of this, it is a gas that is an unavoidable presence and therefore should be monitored over time. In facilities such as wastewater and sewage treatment plants, the level of this gas can fluctuate, depending on several environmental factors.

In scenarios like these where variations are common, Acrulog gas data loggers are extremely useful. These gas data loggers allow plant operators to get a better overview of their emissions and then formulate their mitigation plan accordingly.

The Acrulog data loggers are manufactured to be exceptionally durable and are regularly installed in harsh environments. Entec currently has two Acrulog gas data loggers available for order via their website. One of the devices tracks H2S concentrations at PPM levels, and the other at PPB levels. Each can be linked wirelessly for remote interrogation.

