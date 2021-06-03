Cosive Appoints Principal Security Consultant

Barry Brailey

Australasian information security company Cosive has appointed Barry Brailey to the newly-created role of principal security consultant.

Barry comes to the firm with over 20 years information security experience across public and private sector organisations in the UK and New Zealand. He joins Cosive co-founders and senior colleagues Kayne Naughton, Terry MacDonald and Chris Horsley in providing customers with specialist information security advice and technical direction.

Cosive chief operating officer Terry MacDonald says the creation of this new principal consultant role comes in response to unprecedented demand from Australian and New Zealand customers wanting trusted and value-added advice that helps protect their information and critical IT assets from unauthorised access.

The scope of Barry’s role covers IT security standards, security consulting, gap analysis, SOC consulting and compliance, including helping customers with security strategy, security roadmapping and enhancing security operations centre builds.

Barry was most recently with Quantum Security Services where he spent three years as practice manager and principal security consultant. Prior to that he was with Aura Information Security and has held security roles with UK’s Ministry of Defence, global engineering firm MWH, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and .nz Domain Name Commission. Barry also sits on the iSANZ (Information Security Awards NZ) board and is an ex-NZITF (New Zealand Internet Task Force) board member.

“Having worked in a number of senior industry roles, Barry understands the shifting sands of the cyber threat landscape and is well attuned to customer needs. His decades of experience have bolstered Cosive’s capabilities at a time of high demand for our services,” says Terry.

Barry joins the company at a time of rapid growth in Australasian security industry post-covid. Cosive is seeing many of its customers make giant strides in their security maturity thanks to their boards recognising the existential threat of cyber attacks today.

Cosive is ideally placed to guide customers on their security journey with independent, pragmatic advice to improve their security practices with its decades of experience at the technical security coalface.

© Scoop Media

