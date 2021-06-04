Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airways Supports New Zealand Association Of Women In Aviation’s Annual Rally

Friday, 4 June 2021, 11:28 am
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways is pleased to be supporting the annual rally held by the New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation (NZAWA) this Queen’s Birthday weekend in Motueka.

As part of its commitment to the event, Airways will waive the cost of some 35 aircraft movements and continue its long-standing Visual Flight Rules Enroute Competition award which will be presented to the winner on Sunday.

The NZAWA has held these rallies annually during Queen’s Birthday Weekend for the past 60 years at different locations, alternating between the North and South Islands. There are competitions for pilots at all levels of experience.

Airways CEO, Graeme Sumner, says the company is delighted to be supporting the NZAWA in its mission to foster women’s interests in all aspects of aviation.

“The NZAWA’s annual rally really is a fantastic display of all the Association does to bring women aviators together.

“It’s not just about the competition, but about friendships, having fun and inspiring others who might be interested in the fascinating world of aviation.

“I’m very pleased to be offering Airways’ continued support this year,” Mr Sumner says.
 

© Scoop Media

Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

Making your world possible

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

Contact Airways New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 