Airways Supports New Zealand Association Of Women In Aviation’s Annual Rally

Airways is pleased to be supporting the annual rally held by the New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation (NZAWA) this Queen’s Birthday weekend in Motueka.

As part of its commitment to the event, Airways will waive the cost of some 35 aircraft movements and continue its long-standing Visual Flight Rules Enroute Competition award which will be presented to the winner on Sunday.

The NZAWA has held these rallies annually during Queen’s Birthday Weekend for the past 60 years at different locations, alternating between the North and South Islands. There are competitions for pilots at all levels of experience.

Airways CEO, Graeme Sumner, says the company is delighted to be supporting the NZAWA in its mission to foster women’s interests in all aspects of aviation.

“The NZAWA’s annual rally really is a fantastic display of all the Association does to bring women aviators together.

“It’s not just about the competition, but about friendships, having fun and inspiring others who might be interested in the fascinating world of aviation.

“I’m very pleased to be offering Airways’ continued support this year,” Mr Sumner says.



