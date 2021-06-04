Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canterbury Flood Victims Offered Insurance Premium Relief

Friday, 4 June 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: AIA NZ

AIA NZ is offering customers affected by the flooding in the Canterbury region a one-month premium relief on life and health insurance policies.

Sharron Botica, AIA NZ Chief Customer Officer, says this is an important way that AIA can provide practical support during an incredibly difficult time.

“We want to do the right thing to support our affected customers so they can focus on the recovery ahead. We hope that this eases some stress in the community.”

Support will be available from 8 June until 31 July for impacted customers living or working in the severely flood-affected districts of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Selwyn, Ashburton, Timaru, Mackenzie, and Waimate.

Customers will remain fully covered and can still make claims during the relief period.

AIA customers affected can access the premium relief by contacting AIA’s customer team:

 

