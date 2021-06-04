Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Joy Spreader Secures Investments From Blackrock & State Street, Obtains Recognitions From Global Institutional Investors

Friday, 4 June 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Since Joy Spreader (06988.HK) was incorporated into the MSCI China Small Cap Index with effect upon the closure of the market on May 27, 2021, the Company secured investments from Blackrock Inc. and State Street Group respectively, the two most influential global institutional investors.

According to Bloomberg data, Blackrock and State Street hold 2,560,000 shares and 629,000 shares of the Company, representing 0.12% and 0.03% of total shares outstanding, respectively.

Blackrock Inc. is the largest asset management institution worldwide. By the end of Q1 2021, the total asset under management of Blackrock peak at 9.0 trillion USD.

State Street Corporation is one of the largest financial services and investment groups globally. By the end of 2020, State Street Corporation has $38.8 trillion USD of assets under custody and administration, as well as 3.5 trillion USD of assets under management.

Investments made by Blackrock and State Street demonstrate strong evidence that Joy Spreader receives significant recognitions from top-tier global financial institutions, which will further empower the Company to optimize the shareholding structure and to implement the international expansion strategy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 