Plan A Family Getaway To Queenstown For The School Holidays

It's almost school holiday time, and that means those of us who live in Auckland will be looking for somewhere to go for a family getaway. There's nowhere better than Queenstown for the July School holidays. Take the kids skiing or snowboarding - they'll love it whether they're experienced already or learn on holiday. Did you know you can ski 4 different resorts within an easy drive of Queenstown? So make sure you head over to Wanaka and get amongst Treble cone and Cardrona as well as enjoying Queenstown's Remarkables and Coronet Peak ski fields. If you get fed up with the kids, you can push them off a bridge (bungy attached of course). Or just send them down the Kawerau Zipline if they are not quite up to a bungy jump yet.

Make sure you take them up the Gondola to see the spectacular views of the southern alps and Lake Wakatipu. And get them out on the water in a jet boat. You simply have to do the Shotover, or you might as well not even have been to Queenstown.

Queenstown's got some great eats too. Teenagers will appreciate a Ferg Burger after a day on the slopes. But there's plenty of good food, from street food style Asian-inspired restaurants to fine dining and everything in-between.

Queenstown's not got a reputation as the cheapest holiday destination. But thanks to Covid, it's more affordable now than it's ever been. So this is the time to go. Whatever your budget, you'll find a hotel at Queenstown Hotels, from cheap and cheerful 3-star hotels, perfectly adequate 4-star hotels, or the best 5-star luxury hotels in Queenstown.

