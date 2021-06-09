Growth In NZ Technology Sector – A Win For The Country

By now we all know that Covid-19 has had a disruptive influence on the world – from individual lives to entire economic, social, and political structures – things are different now. Nowhere is this disruption more evident than in the information technology sector. From remote working to ecommerce, we live in an increasingly digital world.

And some New Zealand companies are forging ahead in this new and growing landscape. No longer is the country solely reliant on the ‘tech greats’ like the USA and Japan for innovation. Instead, many local tech start-ups are finding and offering local solutions. The most recent data indicates that the country’s technology sector is the third largest contributor to New Zealand’s GDP. Last year alone, the sector saw an increase of just over 8% in revenue in comparison to 2019. The steady growth and global disruption towards a more online, technologically-focused world spells good news for the country’s current and future economy and job market.

From insurance and health, sustainability monitoring in the textile and agriculture industries, to project management and remote working solutions, companies like Cove, Halter, Little Yellow Bird, and CloudMyStaff are leading New Zealand’s tech sector advancement. With local start-ups like IRL Media Solutions paving the way for seamless live mobile streaming or more established companies like Nyriad helping businesses effectively manage Big Data, there really is something for everyone when it comes to innovation across the country’s tech industries.

As the world begins to slowly open up again after the pandemic, there remains a push to support local economies. It’s good to know that even in an industry with such global heavyweights, New Zealanders have the option to support new and growing local tech companies as a further way to rebuild the economy.

© Scoop Media

